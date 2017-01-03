Manchesters United and City eye up Spurs full-back duo Walker and Rose

Craig Burley digs into the latest January transfer rumours with Ivan Rakitic's link to Man City headlining.

Manchester clubs keen on Spurs' flying full-backs

They have been hailed by some as the best pair of full-backs around, and Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are the subject of covetous glances from both Manchester clubs, according to the Sun.

It says United boss Jose Mourinho is not interested in doing things by halves and "wants his club to push the boat out by making a sensational £60 million move for both England internationals" when the summer window comes around.

City, meanwhile, might settle for just one of the two, with Rose reported to be Pep Guardiola's main target.

Walker and Rose, both 26, are among the ranks of Spurs stars to have put pen to paper on new White Hart Lane contracts in the recent past. That, says the Sun, means either United or City "would need to pay in excess of £30 million per player to even tempt Tottenham."

It adds that although "there appears little chance of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy selling both players in the same summer," he may be willing to sell one "if there is a serious offer on the table."

Batshuayi to scupper striker swap?

The mooted striker exchange that would see Swansea's Fernando Llorente coming to Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi going the other way is in jeopardy, the Sun reports.

It says Batshuayi, who joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer, wants to stay and battle for a place in Antonio Conte's team. Conte is keen to bring in Llorente as backup for Diego Costa, while Swansea feel Batshuayi can boost their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Reports on Monday had said a swap deal was "moving closer," but now it appears there may have to be a rethink.

Stoke look to end Berahino saga

It wouldn't be a transfer window without reference to Saido Berhaino, so here's one: Stoke City have reopened talks with West Bromwich Albion as they look to do a deal they had originally hoped to do in the summer.

The Telegraph reports that Stoke boss Mark Hughes "remains hopeful of agreeing a price in this transfer window."

Berahino, who was not in the squad for West Brom's FA Cup defeat to Derby at the weekend, has not made a first-team appearance since the early weeks of the season but has been offered a new deal at The Hawthorns.

Stoke City are hopeful of finally bringing an end to the Saido Berahino saga at West Brom by bringing the Englishman to the Potteries.

But Baggies manager Tony Pulis has previously said that "everybody is for sale at a price."

Odegaard nearing Netherlands switch

After speculation about where he might end up at on loan, Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is to be on his way to the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old will be presented as a Heerenveen player on Tuesday morning, according to a post on the player's Twitter feed.

Reports in Odegaard's home country of Norway suggest he will join the Dutch club for the remainder of the season, having at one stage seemed likely to move to French club Rennes.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is keen to add to his attacking options as he tries to stave off the threat of relegation and will target Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing on loan. Allardyce, who worked with Downing at West Ham, is "plotting a reunion," writes the Sun, but it adds that Downing "is also being chased by sides in America and China."

- Bournemouth are closing in on a move for Sampdoria right-back Pedro Pereira, according to the Mail, which adds that the player is keen to join the Cherries. Pereira, 18, was a target for both Leicester and Juventus last winter, while Benfica are said to be considering a move for him this time. The 18-year-old is rated at around £7m.