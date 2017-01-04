LIVE: Man United, Man City eye up Spurs full-back duo Walker, Rose

Craig Burley digs into the latest January transfer rumours with Ivan Rakitic's link to Man City headlining.

Manchester clubs keen on Spurs' flying full-backs

They have been hailed by some as the best pair of full-backs around, and Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker and Danny Rose are the subject of covetous glances from both Manchester clubs, according to the Sun.

It suggests United boss Jose Mourinho is not interested in doing things by halves and "wants his club to push the boat out by making a sensational £60 million move for both England internationals" when the summer window comes around.

City, meanwhile, might settle for just one of the two, with Rose reported to be Pep Guardiola's main target.

Walker and Rose, both 26, are among the ranks of Spurs stars to have put pen to paper on new White Hart Lane contracts in the recent past. That, according to the Sun, means either United or City "would need to pay in excess of £30 million per player to even tempt Tottenham."

It adds that although "there appears little chance of Spurs chairman Daniel Levy selling both in the same summer," he might be willing to sell one, "if there is a serious offer on the table."

Tottenham full-backs Kyle Walker, left, and Danny Rose are drawing attention from both Man United and Man City.

13.57 BST: Some more on the Holger Badstuber situation now -- Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel has had this to say to the club's official website: "I do not want to deny the fact that we are in contact with the player. But it is important to remember that there all three parties have to agree on a deal. It goes without saying that Holger Badstuber would strengthen our side."

Christian #Heidel: Will nicht leugnen, dass wir mit Holger #Badstuber in Kontakt sind. Es müssen aber noch Gespräche geführt werden. #S04 pic.twitter.com/dznArca2Id - FC Schalke 04 (@s04) January 10, 2017

13.50 BST: Brighton and Hove Albion winger Kazenga LuaLua will move to fellow Championship club QPR on loan for the rest of the season, the Brighton Argus has reported.

It says the move is set to be confirmed later on Tuesday and the player had asked to go out on loan after slipping down the pecking order at the table-topping Seagulls.

13.44 BST: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied agent Jorge Mendes' claim that a Chinese Super League club had made a €300 million offer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mendes said an unnamed club had contacted both Madrid and Ronaldo and offered the player more than €100m a year in wages -- an offer that had been rejected because "money is not everything."

13.30 BST: In other loan-related news, Deportivo Alaves have agreed to end the loan deal of Manchester City midfielder Manu Garcia Alonso by mutual consent.

13.25 BST: A little more on Jon Toral now: Arsenal have recalled the midfielder from his loan spell at Granada, and he is expected to spend the rest of the season at Scottish club Rangers.

Granada said on Tuesday that the Gunners had exercised their option to recall Toral, with Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger having said the club are working on a deal to send him to Scotland instead.

13.05 BST: Former Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Mathieu Bodmer has left Nice by mutual consent. The 34-year-old had six months left on his contract.

12.54 BST: Chelsea are "plotting a shock move for West Ham star Michail Antonio, according to the Mirror, which says Antonio Conte wants the 26-year-old to boost his side's title bid.

Antonio, West Ham's top scorer with eight goals this season, moved to the East Londoners from Nottingham Forest in a £7 million deal 18 months ago.

12.45 BST: Schalke have confirmed their interest in Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber, who has been linked with Manchester City, but coach Carlo Ancelotti has said he will only be allowed to leave the Bundesliga leaders on loan.

12.30 BST: Sevilla have said they are "optimistic" that they will be able to keep midfielder Steven N'Zonzi at the club after his contract expires in 2019.

Last week, L'Equipe reported that N'Zonzi had rejected an offer that would have seen his salary doubled and increased his release clause from €30 million to €50m.

12.10 BST: DONE DEAL Arsenal have completed the signing of left-back Cohen Bramall from non-league club Hednesford Town.

Bramall, 20, will join Arsenal as a young pro with the under-23 side, the club said, with Arsene Wenger hoping the player can eventually fight for a place in the first team.

11.45 BST: DONE DEAL And another completed transfer, this time from League One:

11.32 BST: DONE DEAL Martin Odegaard's loan move from Real Madrid to Heerenveen is complete:

11.24 BST: Look away now, Arsenal fans -- The Telegraph reports that the saga of Alexis Sanchez's future "has taken a significant twist, with Paris Saint-Germain now exploring whether they can sign him."

The report says that with Sanchez going into the final year of his contract at the end of the season and no new deal yet agreed, the French champions are closely monitoring the situation and could bid at the end of the season. It adds that "no fee has yet been discussed and PSG's interest remains tentative" but stresses that Arsenal will take the development seriously.

11.05 BST: And a bit of news from Manchester City:

10.52 BST: DONE DEAL FC Union Berlin have completed their move for QPR's Sebastian Polter:

10.39 GMT: Arsenal have recalled Jon Toral from his loan spell at Granada, with reports suggesting the midfielder will now join Scottish top flight side Rangers until the end of the season.

10.31 GMT: Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has said he has received a €70 million offer for star striker Alexandre Lacazette but told RMC he will not sell.

Lacazette, 25, was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, while Liverpool and West Ham United have also been reportedly been interested in signing him.

10.12 GMT: Sebastian Giovinco's agent has said the former Juventus forward will not be returning to Italy because he is settled and happy in Major League Soccer.

09.55 GMT: Inter Milan forward Stevan Jovetic wants to join Sevilla but the two clubs have yet to reach an agreement, Sevilla sporting director Monchi has said.

He has also explained that a move to sign left-back Leonel Vangioni on loan from AC Milan "is not as close as I've been reading in the press."

09.49 GMT: Now comes the moment without which no transfer window could ever be complete -- the update to an earlier update about Saido Berahino.

Sky Sports reports that Stoke City have made a formal bid to buy the West Brom striker, with the news following the Telegraph's report (see below) that talks between the two clubs had reopened. So watch this space, again.

09.45 GMT: It seemed, not that long ago, that Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri's days at the club were numbered and that he would be on the move. Now this:

Waking up to the news that @Forestieri45 has extended his #swfc contract and here's all 21 of his @SkyBetChamp goals https://t.co/hlFrpC8oly - Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 10, 2017

09.30 GMT: RB Leipzig are remaining coy over reports that they are closing in on a move for Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano.

Upamecano, 18, has decided to make the switch to Germany, football magazine kicker reported, saying that Leipzig will pay more than €10m to Salzburg for him.

09.00 GMT: The agent of Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini has said he will leave in the window and move to either the Premier League or the Bundesliga.

Gabbiadini, 25, scored in Napoli's weekend win over Sampdoria but has failed to convince the club during the four months in which they have been without the injured Arkadiusz Milik.

09.00 GMT: Everton are ready to make a move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte, who has been left out of Tuesday's EFL Cup semifinal against Liverpool, the Mirror reports.

Saints boss Claude Puel said on Monday that the club were ready to listen to offers for 33-year-old, who has submitted a transfer request.

08.45 GMT: Queens Park Rangers forward Sebastian Polter is on the verge of wrapping up a £3 million move to German club Union Berlin, Sky Sports has reported. It says he will undergo a medical later this week before the deal is done.

08.30 GMT: Back to the North-East, where Sunderland have turned down a Fenerbahce offer of two players in exchange for winger Jeremain Lens.

Lens joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan last summer, and the Turkish side have offered defender Gregory van der Wiel and striker Emmanuel Emenike in a bid to secure a permanent deal. However, the Northern Echo says Sunderland want £8 million in cash rather than any swap.

08.15 GMT: Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce seems to be being linked with a plethora of players, and the latest of those is Leicester City attacker Jeffery Schlupp. But the Birmingham Mail reports that Bruce could be disappointed, with Schlupp more likely to stay in the Premier League and opt for West Bromwich Albion instead.

Meanwhile, Villa defender Aly Cissokho seems likely to leave Villa Park and join Olympiakos on a season-long loan deal.

08.00 GMT: Championship promotion contenders Newcastle United are looking to beef up their midfield -- and manager Rafa Benitez wants Fulham's Tom Cairney to do that, according to the Northern Echo.

It says the Magpies will have to pay around £8 million to land Cairney as Benitez looks to bring an end to his ongoing search for a central midfielder.

Batshuayi to scupper striker swap?

The mooted striker exchange that would see Swansea's Fernando Llorente coming to Chelsea with Michy Batshuayi going the other way is in jeopardy, the Sun reports.

It says Batshuayi, who joined the Blues from Marseille in the summer, wants to stay and battle for a place in Antonio Conte's team.

Conte is keen to bring in Llorente as backup for Diego Costa, while Swansea feel Batshuayi can boost their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Reports on Monday had indicated a swap deal was "moving closer" -- but now it appears there might have to be a rethink.

Stoke look to end Berahino saga

It wouldn't be a transfer window without a reference to Saido Berahino, so here's one: Stoke City have reopened talks with West Bromwich Albion as they look to do a deal they had originally hoped to do in the summer.

The Telegraph reports that Stoke boss Mark Hughes "remains hopeful of agreeing a price in this transfer window."

Berahino, who was not in the squad for West Brom's FA Cup defeat to Derby at the weekend, has not made a first-team appearance since the early weeks of the season but has been offered a new deal at The Hawthorns.

Stoke City are hopeful of finally bringing an end to the Saido Berahino saga at West Brom by bringing the striker to the Potteries.

But Baggies manager Tony Pulis has previously said that "everybody is for sale at a price."

Odegaard nearing Netherlands switch

After speculation about where he might end up at on loan, Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is on his way to the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old will be presented as a Heerenveen player on Tuesday morning, according to a post on his Twitter feed.

Reports in Norway, Odegaard's home country, say he will join the Dutch club for the remainder of the season after having at one stage seemed likely to move to French club Rennes.

Tap-ins

- Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is keen to add to his attacking options as he tries to stave off the threat of relegation and will target Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing on loan. Allardyce, who worked with Downing at West Ham, is "plotting a reunion," says the Sun, which adds that Downing "is also being chased by sides in America and China."

- Bournemouth are closing in on a move for Sampdoria right-back Pedro Pereira, according to the Mail, which adds that the player is keen to join the Cherries.

Pereira, 18, was a target for both Leicester and Juventus last winter, while Benfica are said to be considering a move for him this time. The 18-year-old is rated at around £7m.