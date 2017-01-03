Transfer Rater: Wilshere to Everton, Rakitic to Man City, Belotti to Arsenal

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Jack Wilshere to Everton

The Mirror claim Everton are keeping tabs on Bournemouth's on loan midfielder Jack Wilshere. Ronald Koeman is reportedly a long-term admirer of the 25-year-old and sees him as the man to add guile to a midfield made up of Idrissa Gueye and potential new signing Morgan Schneiderlin. Wilshere has just 18 months remaining on his current Arsenal deal and it's unknown whether he will be offered a new deal at the Emirates.

Ivan Rakitic to Manchester City

According to Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List, Manchester City are set to raid Barcelona for yet another signing. Just months after landing Claudio Bravo, City are now willing to pay £42 million to land Ivan Rakitic. The 28-year-old midfielder, who signed for the Catalan club in 2014 for around £16m, is considered to be one of the key components of the Barca midfield and would be quite the coup for Pep Guardiola and City. The club are in the market for a midfielder after losing Ilkay Gundogan to injury.

Michy Batshuayi to Swansea City

Sky Sports believe Chelsea are to include Michy Batshuayi in any deal to bring Fernando Llorente to Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte wants to bring the Spanish forward to the club as back-up to Diego Costa to ensure the system isn't changed too much if the former Atletico Madrid man is ever injured or suspended. Reports suggest Batshuayi, who cost £33m when he signed in the summer, wasn't Conte's choice and it's telling that Eden Hazard has deputised in an attacking role when Costa has missed out. A loan move to Swansea would see Batshuayi become a guaranteed starter and his goals could well keep the club up.

Andrea Belotti to Arsenal

Torino's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has claimed the club had turned down a £56m bid from Arsenal for star striker Andrea Belotti. He then insisted Torino are not prepared to sell the prolific forward, who has 17 goals in 21 matches for club and country this season, for anything less than the release clause added to the contract he signed last month -- €100m.

Mamadou Sakho to Sevilla

Sevilla are looking to sign Liverpool's unwanted centre-back Mamadou Sakho. The French centre-back fell out with Jurgen Klopp during the summer and was sent home from the club's tour to America. The Reds originally wanted to loan the player out but are now looking at cashing in on him, with £20m the asking price.