Manchester City linked with move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic's absence from Barcelona's team-sheet on Sunday has alerted the media to a possible switch to Man City.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Guardiola targeting Rakitic

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to return to his old club to sign midfielder Ivan Rakitic, according to multiple reports.

Rakitic was left out of Barcelona's squad for Sunday's La Liga trip to Villarreal, with the Croatia international in and out of the team in recent weeks having been an ever-present since signing from Sevilla in 2014.

The Star says he could now be heading for City in a £42 million move despite interest from rivals Manchester United.

And Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List says Guardiola wants to bring in the 28-year-old after losing Germany international Ilkay Gundogan to injury, having decided he is his "preferred choice."

Barca boss Luis Enrique moved to downplay the speculation following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Villarreal, saying that "information which comes out in the media is not even 25 percent reliable."

Where there is smoke, there is fire though. This developing story is certainly one to watch.

Milan make Memphis move

In November, Manchester United's Memphis Depay was linked with a move to Inter -- but now it's City rivals AC Milan who are interested in the Netherlands winger.

The Sun says Milan -- whose protracted takeover is due to be completed in March -- "have made contact with Manchester United over a move for him."

Depay seems all but certain to leave Old Trafford in the window, although manager Jose Mourinho said last week that neither he nor midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, linked with Everton, were yet close to a move.

United want a Depay departure to be permanent rather than on loan, and the paper suggests that "spells trouble for Milan," who would rather the deal was temporary with an option for a full-time switch after their takeover deal is finalised.

Meanwhile, Italian champions Juventus want to sign United's Matteo Darmian, the report adds, with Benfica's Nelson Semedo being lined up if Italy defender Darmian moves on.

The FC crew evaluate Memphis Depay's struggles with Manchester United and concerns about his lifestyle off the pitch.

Striker swap for Swans and Blues?

A striker exchange is on the cards for Chelsea, with Swansea City's Fernando Llorente coming in and Michy Batshuayi going the other way, Sky Sports reports.

It says the deal is "moving closer" despite formal talks having yet to begin, with Conte keen to add Llorente as the Premier League leaders look to maintain their momentum.

Although it is unclear whether the swap would involve loans or permanent transfers, the Chelsea manager wants to be reunited with a striker with whom he worked at Juventus. For his part, Llorente has said Conte is the best manager he has played for.

But there could be disappointment for the Blues on the defensive front, with the Sun reporting that AC Milan are ready to offer Alessio Romagnoli "a bumper new contract to ward off interest from Stamford Bridge."

Centre-back Romagnoli was on Chelsea's radar during the summer window after attempts to bring in Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli came to nothing.

Meanwhile, Chelsea's decision to recall Nathan Ake from his loan spell at Bournemouth means the Cherries could turn to a Liverpool player to fill the defensive gap.

According to the Mail, boss Eddie Howe "will ask Liverpool about the possibility of taking outcast Mamadou Sakho or teenager Joe Gomez on loan."

Tap-ins

- New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will focus on strengthening his attacking options when he talks through his January transfer plans with chairman Steve Parish, the Mail reports.

Allardyce, without a win in four matches since arriving at Selhurst Park, will lose winger Wilfried Zaha to the African Nations Cup while Christian Benteke has suffered an injury.

And the Mail says the former England manager "knows he needs reinforcements to keep the Eagles in the Premier League."

- Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has said he is no closer to knowing whether he will be able to persuade Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury to move to Villa Park amid continuing interest from Derby County, the Birmingham Mail says.

Lansbury is reported to be the subject of a £3 million bid from Villa, with Derby also said to have submitted an offer for the former Arsenal player.