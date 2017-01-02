Madrid, Barcelona could go head-to-head for £70 million Dele Alli transfer

Don Hutchison explains why he believes Dele Alli can continue to impress after his two goals against Chelsea on Wednesday.

TOP STORY: Real, Barca to go head-to-head for Alli

Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head for Europe's hottest young player, with the giants of La Liga eyeing Tottenham attacker Dele Alli, according to the Mirror.

A reported £70 million fee might be enough to prize the 20-year-old away from Spurs -- with his recent streak of six goals in three games putting the European giants on alert.

Daniel Levy has caved in the past when Los Merengues have come calling for his star players, namely Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, but with more than five years to run on the starlet's current deal, the chairman holds all the chips.

Everton to move for Wilshere

Jack Wilshere is enjoying a fresh start at Bournemouth, and a return to fitness and good run of games have pushed Everton to consider a move, according to the Mirror.

The Arsenal midfielder has 18 months remaining on his current deal, with Manchester City also monitoring the situation.

Eddie Howe has revitalised the 25-year-old's previously stuttering career with a combination of deep and advanced roles with the Cherries to bring new enthusiasm to his performances.

A permanent move away from the Emirates could be on the cards for Jack Wilshere after a decent run with Bournemouth.

Reds to offer Lallana new deal to ward off Spurs

Liverpool are set to offer Adam Lallana a fresh contract after his breakout form, with the Express claiming that Tottenham are keen on the England star.

The 28-year-old is in the form of his life under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, but Mauricio Pochettino would love to reunite with the player at Spurs.

With two years left on his £60,000-per-week deal, signed upon his £25 million move from Southampton, the Reds will offer Lallana double that to make him the highest-paid player at the club along with James Milner and Daniel Sturridge at £120,000 per week.

Big Sam eager to reunite with Defoe

Crystal Palace will join the chase for Jermain Defoe, as Sam Allardyce appears keen to reunite with the Sunderland striker, according to the Sun.

The Eagles remain in the thick of a desperate relegation battle and Allardyce is eager to team up with Defoe after combining to help the Black Cats stay up last season.

West Ham had a controversial £6 million bid rebuffed, with Sunderland determined to hold on to the player, though an offer of £12 million or more for the 34-year-old could alter their stance.

Tap-ins

- With Defoe's price tag soaring, the Mail reports that West Ham are ready to complete a £12.5 million move for Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

The Bees star was not involved in the FA Cup tie with Eastleigh this weekend and former club Rochdale are in line to pocket 30 percent of any fee.

- Stoke striker Wilfried Bony could be the latest player to cash in and bolt to China, with the Star reporting that the Ivorian will be offered £210,000 per week after tax.

A clever clause in his deal allows the former Swansea star to negotiate with Chinese Super League clubs, and Hebei China Fortune, managed by Mauricio Pellegrini, may swoop in a £10.9 million move.