Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal in the summer?

Craig Burley says Alexis Sanchez must decide if he wants to stay in his comfort zone at Arsenal or branch out elsewhere.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

PSG to tempt Alexis to France?

Paris Saint-Germain hope to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal next summer when the Chile international will enter the final year of his contract, according to the Mirror. The English publication reports that PSG will pay more than the £200,000-per-week wages that the Gunners have offered in order to lure Sanchez away from the Premier League.

However, much depends on whether or not Arsene Wenger is able to convince Sanchez, who has 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far this season, to extend his stay in North London before the end of the current campaign.

China to lure England's stars?

The likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Axel Witsel and John Obi Mikel have already joined clubs in the Chinese Super League this month, but next on the list is an England international, repoerts the Daily Mail. In order to get the right man from the Three Lions, Chines clubs are reportedly willing to to pay £800,000 a week.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Daniel Sturridge and Ross Barkley reportedly have been sounded out about a move, while Wayne Rooney and John Terry are also potential targets.

Llorente seen as backup to Costa

Antonio Conte has said that Chelsea "have some ideas" about transfers during the January window, as rumours about a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente continue.

Fernando Llorente could be brought to Chelsea to serve as backup to Diego Costa.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea view Llorente, a World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, as the ideal man to deputise for Diego Costa if he is sidelined by injury or suspension. To date, Costa has only missed one game for the Premier League leaders, but there is no guarantee he will be able to continue at that rate all campaign, especially considering his past record for indiscipline and minor injuries.

Much could depend on the business new Swansea boss Paul Clement is able to complete, but it is also reported that Chelsea would loan out Michy Batshuayi if they are able to land Llorente.

Tap-ins

- The London Evening Standard reckons Stoke City will rival West Ham United and Brighton to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old midfielder's opportunities have been limited this season and it is reported the Premier League leaders are willing to let him out on loan in order for him to develop and play regular football.

- West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph on loan for the rest of the season, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 27-year-old England international has struggled with injuries at City and his long-term future is expected to be decided in the summer.

- Robert Snodgrass, who has scored seven goals in 18 Premier League games this season, looks absolutely crucial to Hull City's chances of Premier League survival. But the Tigers might have a job on their hands fending off potential suitors this month with both West Ham and Crystal Palace circling. The 29-year-old has 18 months to go on his contract but the Guardian writes that he will cost around £9m.

- Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will not return to Marseille in the January transfer window, according to the London Evening Standard, but the Ligue 1 side could make an attempt to sign the 31-year-old in the summer. Mandanda made more than 300 appearances for Marseille between 2008 and 2016.