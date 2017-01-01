Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal in the summer?

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis from Arsenal?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Dortmund's opener against Real Madrid.

How could BVB spend Aubameyang cash?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Aubameyang to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

United must wait for Griezmann, Saul

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez away from Arsenal in the summer?

Craig Burley says Alexis Sanchez must decide if he wants to stay in his comfort zone at Arsenal or branch out elsewhere.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

PSG to tempt Alexis to France?

Paris Saint-Germain hope to capitalise on the uncertainty surrounding Alexis Sanchez at Arsenal next summer when the Chile international will enter the final year of his contract, according to the Mirror. The English publication reports that PSG will pay more than the £200,000-per-week wages that the Gunners have offered in order to lure Sanchez away from the Premier League.

However, much depends on whether or not Arsene Wenger is able to convince Sanchez, who has 15 goals and 10 assists in all competitions so far this season, to extend his stay in North London before the end of the current campaign.

China to lure England's stars?

The likes of Oscar, Carlos Tevez, Axel Witsel and John Obi Mikel have already joined clubs in the Chinese Super League this month, but next on the list is an England international, repoerts the Daily Mail. In order to get the right man from the Three Lions, Chines clubs are reportedly willing to to pay £800,000 a week.

Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Daniel Sturridge and Ross Barkley reportedly have been sounded out about a move, while Wayne Rooney and John Terry are also potential targets.

Llorente seen as backup to Costa

Antonio Conte has said that Chelsea "have some ideas" about transfers during the January window, as rumours about a move for Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente continue.

Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente could be brought to Chelsea to serve as backup to Diego Costa.

The Guardian reports that Chelsea view Llorente, a World Cup and European Championship winner with Spain, as the ideal man to deputise for Diego Costa if he is sidelined by injury or suspension. To date, Costa has only missed one game for the Premier League leaders, but there is no guarantee he will be able to continue at that rate all campaign, especially considering his past record for indiscipline and minor injuries.

Much could depend on the business new Swansea boss Paul Clement is able to complete, but it is also reported that Chelsea would loan out Michy Batshuayi if they are able to land Llorente.

Tap-ins

- The London Evening Standard reckons Stoke City will rival West Ham United and Brighton to sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea. The 20-year-old midfielder's opportunities have been limited this season and it is reported the Premier League leaders are willing to let him out on loan in order for him to develop and play regular football.

- West Bromwich Albion, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph on loan for the rest of the season, the Daily Telegraph reports. The 27-year-old England international has struggled with injuries at City and his long-term future is expected to be decided in the summer.

- Robert Snodgrass, who has scored seven goals in 18 Premier League games this season, looks absolutely crucial to Hull City's chances of Premier League survival. But the Tigers might have a job on their hands fending off potential suitors this month with both West Ham and Crystal Palace circling. The 29-year-old has 18 months to go on his contract but the Guardian writes that he will cost around £9m.

- Crystal Palace goalkeeper Steve Mandanda will not return to Marseille in the January transfer window, according to the London Evening Standard, but the Ligue 1 side could make an attempt to sign the 31-year-old in the summer. Mandanda made more than 300 appearances for Marseille between 2008 and 2016.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.