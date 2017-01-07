Transfer Rater: Dembele to West Ham, Bakayoko to Chelsea, Fonte to United

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: United offer Griezmann huge deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Tiemoue Bakayoko, Monaco

Tiemoue Bakayoko on Chelsea's wish list

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Stars with contracts ending this summer

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Would you sign Jermain Defoe?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Makelele made Chelsea target Bakayoko

Transfers Ian Holyman
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring Dortmund's opener against Real Madrid.

How could BVB spend Aubameyang cash?

Borussia Dortmund Stefan Buczko
Read
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring for Dortmund.

Aubameyang to Chinese Super League?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Lassana Diarra

Diarra history makes China deal possible

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

United need Michael Carrick replacement

Manchester United Scott Patterson
Read

Transfer Rater: Smalling to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
West Ham United

Vidal to Chelsea? Payet back to Marseille?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Ighalo, Musa facing uncertain futures

Nigeria Colin Udoh
Read

Dele Alli linked with massive Real deal

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Miralem Pjanic

Could Pjanic replace Cazorla at Arsenal?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Dimitri Payet's late goal allowed West Ham to avoid extra time.

Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Emil Forsberg

Transfer Talk: Liverpool target Forsberg

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

United must wait for Griezmann, Saul

Transfers Dermot Corrigan
Read

Schneiderlin set to be first big move

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Chelsea, Man United, China in spotlight

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Conte and Vidal may reunite at Chelsea

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
 By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Dembele to West Ham, Bakayoko to Chelsea, Fonte to United

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Moussa Dembele to West Ham

According to the Scottish Daily Record, Celtic have turned down a bid of £20 million from West Ham United for Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old Frenchman has been in fine form for the Bhoys this season and has 19 goals to his name in all competitions. He's scored four goals in the two Old Firm derbies, as well as netting a brace against Guardiola's Manchester City. Liverpool and Spurs have reportedly shown interest but it's West Ham who have made a move. The Hammers need a goal scorer and had bids for Alexandre Lacazette and Michy Batshuayi turned down in the summer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea

The Daily Mail claim Tiemoue Bakayoko is a target for Chelsea and Antonio Conte is prepared to part with a large chunk of the £60m they received when they sold Oscar to secure his services. The 22-year-old has impressed in the Monaco midfield and has been influential in his side taking Ligue 1 by storm to the surprise of many. Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest but Chelsea lead the way.

Dave Nugent to Fulham

West London Sport report that Fulham are to rival Leeds United for the signature of 'Boro striker Dave Nugent. The former England international has just 40 minutes of Premier League action to his name this season and the arrival of Rudy Gestede, who was signed from Aston Villa in a deal worth £6m, will likely see his playing time further reduced. Fulham are in the market for a striker and the 31-year-old has history when it comes to finding the net in the Championship -- having netted eight times last season.

Robbie Brady to Leicester City

According to Sky Sports, Premier League champions Leicester City want to bring Norwich City's Robbie Brady to the King Power stadium if they sell Jeffrey Schlupp. Brady impressed with Ireland at Euro 2016 and was linked with a host of Premier League clubs in the summer but a move failed to materialise. Both West Brom and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Schlupp and if a deal is agreed then Claudio Ranieri will make a move for the versatile wide player in an attempt to improve his squad for the latter stages of the Champions League.

Jose Fonte to Manchester United

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has reportedly handed in a transfer request. The 33-year-old Euro 2016 winner has just 18 months left on his current deal and the club made it clear that they wouldn't be offering him an extension. Fonte rejected a contract with an improved salary and looked as though he would be running down his deal, but has now said he wants to move. Manchester United reportedly bid for the centre-back in August and manager Jose Mourinho could certainly do with adding some experience to his squad.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.