Transfer Rater: Dembele to West Ham, Bakayoko to Chelsea, Fonte to United

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Moussa Dembele to West Ham

According to the Scottish Daily Record, Celtic have turned down a bid of £20 million from West Ham United for Moussa Dembele. The 20-year-old Frenchman has been in fine form for the Bhoys this season and has 19 goals to his name in all competitions. He's scored four goals in the two Old Firm derbies, as well as netting a brace against Guardiola's Manchester City. Liverpool and Spurs have reportedly shown interest but it's West Ham who have made a move. The Hammers need a goal scorer and had bids for Alexandre Lacazette and Michy Batshuayi turned down in the summer.

Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea

The Daily Mail claim Tiemoue Bakayoko is a target for Chelsea and Antonio Conte is prepared to part with a large chunk of the £60m they received when they sold Oscar to secure his services. The 22-year-old has impressed in the Monaco midfield and has been influential in his side taking Ligue 1 by storm to the surprise of many. Manchester United are reportedly showing an interest but Chelsea lead the way.

Dave Nugent to Fulham

West London Sport report that Fulham are to rival Leeds United for the signature of 'Boro striker Dave Nugent. The former England international has just 40 minutes of Premier League action to his name this season and the arrival of Rudy Gestede, who was signed from Aston Villa in a deal worth £6m, will likely see his playing time further reduced. Fulham are in the market for a striker and the 31-year-old has history when it comes to finding the net in the Championship -- having netted eight times last season.

Robbie Brady to Leicester City

According to Sky Sports, Premier League champions Leicester City want to bring Norwich City's Robbie Brady to the King Power stadium if they sell Jeffrey Schlupp. Brady impressed with Ireland at Euro 2016 and was linked with a host of Premier League clubs in the summer but a move failed to materialise. Both West Brom and Aston Villa are reportedly keen on Schlupp and if a deal is agreed then Claudio Ranieri will make a move for the versatile wide player in an attempt to improve his squad for the latter stages of the Champions League.

Jose Fonte to Manchester United

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has reportedly handed in a transfer request. The 33-year-old Euro 2016 winner has just 18 months left on his current deal and the club made it clear that they wouldn't be offering him an extension. Fonte rejected a contract with an improved salary and looked as though he would be running down his deal, but has now said he wants to move. Manchester United reportedly bid for the centre-back in August and manager Jose Mourinho could certainly do with adding some experience to his squad.