Man United set to hand Antoine Griezmann equal wages to Paul Pogba

TOP STORY: Griezmann in line for Pogba wages?

Manchester United have already held preliminary talks with Antoine Griezmann's representatives about a transfer from Atletico Madrid to Old Trafford, the Sun claims, and the France international has been promised wages to match Paul Pogba if he swaps La Liga for the Premier League.

Countrymen Griezmann and Pogba are already friends off the pitch and could soon link up for club as well as country, if the report is to be believed.

Pogba, who joined United for a world record transfer fee of £89.3 million in the summer, earns a reported £220,000-a-week and Griezmann can expect the same wages and bonuses if a move is agreed.

Man City target Bayern's Badstuber

Holger Badstuber, second from left, played for Pep Guardiola when the Spaniard managed Bayern Munich.

There is fresh talk of Manchester City's interest in Holger Badstuber after Pep Guardiola told a news conference: "If we need something it's at the back, maybe a central defender or full-back."

The Manchester Evening News claims the fact that the 27-year-old Bayern Munich man is capable of playing both positions makes him a target. In addition, Bayern boss Carlo Ancelotti has said he would be willing to let Badstuber leave, but only on loan.

Guardiola managed Badstuber for three years in Germany and should know him well, but the left-footed defender's playing time was severely restricted by injury during the Spaniard's time in charge in Bavaria.

Depay down on his luck

Memphis Depay's nightmare spell at Manchester United may be about to get worse, according to the Daily Telegraph, who claims the 22-year-old may not be granted a loan move away from Old Trafford this month.

There is plenty of interest in Depay, from Everton and Nice for example, but only in a loan move and it would appear United would prefer to offload the Dutchman, for whom they paid a reported £25 million in 2015, on a permanent rather than temporary basis.

It is said a price-tag of £20m and a weekly salary of £90,000 have put off suitors and one way or the other something has to give.

Tap-ins

- Manchester United are not set to make any new signings in January, the Daily Mail claims, and that includes bringing Patrice Evra back to the club. It is reported Jose Mourinho is keen to give Luke Shaw another chance to impress at left-back, but 35-year-old Evra could be a surprise target for struggling Sunderland instead.

- The London Evening Standard reports a second Chelsea star is set to cut ties with the Premier League and head off to the Chinese Super League. John Obi Mikel is the man in question and if the midfielder, who has been pushed to the fringes under Antonio Conte this season, can pass a medical with Tianjin TEDA he will sign a three-year deal worth £140,000-a-week.

- Crystal Palace might be unhappy about Wilfried Zaha heading off to the African Nations Cup, but in the long-term it could keep him at Selhurst Park a little bit longer. That's because, according to the Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have been put off making a bid for the Ivory Coast international.

- West Ham United's striker search has taken a fresh twist with reports from the Daily Record suggesting the Hammers have bid £20m for Celtic's Moussa Dembele. Amid reports of interest in Jermain Defoe, Scott Hogan, Michy Batshuayi and others, Dembele, who has scored 17 goals in 24 games for the Bhoys and been watched several times by Manchester United, could be forgiven for not feeling special.