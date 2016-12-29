Chelsea set to spend Oscar money on Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko

Tiemoue Bakayoko has been in inspired form for AS Monaco in Ligue 1 this season.

TOP STORY: Chelsea move for Bakayoko

Antonio Conte endured his first Premier League defeat since October on Wednesday night, but he could soon be smiling as the Mail believe Chelsea will bid for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The 22-year-old has been at the heart of the Ligue 1 side's title challenge this term and also helped his team to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League, where they will meet Manchester City in the last 16.

Manchester United have also been credited with an interest for the dominant midfield general as the Blues look to spend some of the £60 million windfall from Oscar's move to Shanghai SIPG.

Arsenal to bid £20m for Pereira

Arsenal are monitoring Porto right-back Ricardo Pereira and the Star believes that the Gunners will offer £20m for the defender.

The 23-year-old has shone while on loan at Nice in Ligue 1 this term and is versatile enough to fill in at left-back too.

It would represent a real depth move from Arsene Wenger with Hector Bellerin committing his long-term future to the Emirates. But with Mathieu Debuchy and Carl Jenkinson seemingly on their way out, an additional full-back is thought to be a priority this month.

West Ham to improve Defoe offer

Having seen Sunderland reject their £6m offer, West Ham will go back in for Jermain Defoe and the Sun reports the player is itching for the move.

This follows failed moves by the Hammers for Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, according to the Star.

Now both the club and the player appear intent on pulling off a sensational return for the 34-year-old hitman, which could provide a huge blow to the Black Cats' hopes of survival.

Vidal, Jese on the move?

Is Arturo Vidal heading to Chelsea? Will former Real Madrid star Jese ply his trade on Merseyside?

Steve Nicol and Alexis Nunes break down the latest crop of January transfer rumours.

Tap-ins

- Manchester United are adamant that Everton can only sign Memphis Depay on a permanent deal with the Sun revealing Ronald Koeman was initially in favour of taking the player on loan.

The Dutch international has knocked back an offer from Fenerbahce with the Red Devils looking for close to the £25m they shelled out for the 22-year-old last in 2015.

- Slaven Bilic's side have already seen their £10m offer for Brentford striker Scott Hogan rebuffed and the Mirror reports that the Bees will demand £15m to part with the 24-year-old.

With 14 goals this term in the Championship, Hogan is attracting interest from Watford, West Brom, Newcastle and Reading too with a move now looking likely.

- There could be another scramble for a Championship star this month with the Mirror reporting that Norwich will hold out for £12m to sell Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady.

Former club Hull will pocket 25 percent of any fee as Leicester, Burnley, Crystal Palace and Swansea monitor the situation.

