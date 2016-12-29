Transfer Rater: Chris Smalling to Arsenal, Bakary Sako to Birmingham

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Bakary Sako to Birmingham

Various outlets claim Birmingham City and Derby County are interested in Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako and the former have opened the bidding with a £4 million offer. The former Wolves attacker impressed during his last spell in the Championship and new Birmingham boss Gianfranco Zola is reportedly keen to help him recapture that form.

Scott Hogan to Watford

According to the Guardian, Watford have bid £8m for Brentford striker Scott Hogan. The Championship striker has 14 goals to his name already this season and this form hasn't gone unnoticed. Reading had a £7m bid rejected earlier on in the week and both West Ham United and RB Leipzig are monitoring the situation. Reports suggest that £15m is the magic number if any club is to convince Brentford to part ways with their star striker.

Robbie Brady to Crystal Palace

The Sun report Crystal Palace have offered £7m for Norwich City full-back Liam Brady -- but Norwich want closer to £12m for the Republic of Ireland international. Brady was linked with a move throughout the summer after impressing at Euro 2016 but nothing materialised. New Palace boss Sam Allardyce has identified left-back as a position to strengthen with Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs and Tottenham Hotspur's Ben Davies also reportedly on his list.

Chris Smalling to Arsenal

The Daily Star insist that Chris Smalling is a target for both Arsenal and Everton. The 27-year-old is said to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and, with the potential arrival of Victor Lindelof on the horizon, it is thought that the former Fulham man will be the one to make way. Arsenal need defensive cover with Gabriel and Per Mertesacker not having the requisite quality to cover for Laurent Koscielny or Shkodran Mustafi. Smalling could be that player.

Nikola Kalinic to Tianjin Teda

Fresh from sending shockwaves across the world by signing Axel Witsel, Tianjin Teda are lining up a bid to land Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic. The Croatian forward has a €50m release clause which the Chinese club are looking to activate in order to push the deal through quickly. The former Blackburn Rovers man has previously said a move to China isn't something that interests him but could he turn down the kind of money on offer?