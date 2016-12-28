Juventus lurking after Marco Verratti linked with move away from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is reportedly unsettled at the Parc des Princes.

The winter transfer window is now in full swing! As usual, Transfer Talk has its finger on the pulse when it comes to which rumours are picking up steam. Check out all the latest deals here.

TOP STORY: Juventus move for Verratti

Marco Verratti has never played in Serie A, but that could soon change as Tuttosport believes Juventus have begun to make moves for the 24-year-old.

Italy have always seen it as something of an embarrassment that the Azzurri midfielder has never graced their top flight, after promotion with Pescara in 2012 led to Paris Saint-Germain swooping in for the super talent.

But now it appears as if Verratti is ready to move on from Ligue 1, with his agent insisting "he will not stay at PSG."

The Old Lady's general manager Giuseppe Marotta has added fuel to the fire by telling Italian media "in July [there will be] a big investment for centre-midfield."

PRIMA PAGINA - Tuttosport: "La Juve chiama, Verratti risponde. L'agente conferma: 'Non resta al Psg" https://t.co/8g0JR6VeaQ - TuttoNapoli.net (@tuttonapoli) January 3, 2017

Pep eyes N'Zonzi swoop

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared unhappy after Monday's victory over Burnley, but the Sun believes the January arrival of Steven N'Zonzi could provide him with a mid-season boost.

Ilkay Gundogan's season-ending injury and Fernandinho's recurring discipline problems mean Pep is short of a midfielder and the Sevilla star has been highlighted as the ideal January acquisition.

The former Stoke and Blackburn star would cost around £25 million, though City loanee Samir Nasri and former Sevilla favourite Jesus Navas could move in the opposite direction permanently as part of the deal.

Sunderland snub West Ham's Defoe bid

Jermain Defoe's goalscoring form is single-handedly giving Sunderland a chance of escaping the drop once again, which is surely why the Black Cats have knocked back a bid for their star striker from West Ham, according to the Mirror.

The report suggests that the Hammers want to bring the 34-year-old back to the club and will pay up to £5 million for his services.

For a frankly insignificant sum -- considering the riches of staying in the Premier League -- and the player's current deal running to 2019, it is no wonder West Ham have been told emphatically to drop their interest.

ESPN FC's Gab Marcotti previews the now open January transfer window and which clubs will be looking to bolster their ranks.

Marseille targeting Schneiderlin

Everton and West Brom will face competition for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin with the Sun reporting that Marseille have registered an interest in the France international.

It seems that the Red Devils are reluctant to do business with the Toffees, and with the Baggies yet to meet the £24 million asking price, the possibility of a move to OM is on the cards.

The French club's majority shareholder Frank McCourt has promised fresh investment to return them to the top of Ligue 1 and bringing Schneiderlin back to France would show serious support for new manager Rudi Garcia.

Tap-ins

- Inter Milan appear to have won the race for Atalanta starlet Roberto Gagliardini with Gazzetta reporting that a €28 million deal is pretty much done.

The 22-year-old maintains he will be back training with La Dea tomorrow, but his agent insists he will meet with the Nerazzurri to discuss a contract.

- Milan and Fiorentina have made approaches to bring West Ham flop Simone Zaza back to Serie A, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Azzurri striker has failed to score since joining the Hammers on loan and will almost certainly leave the London Stadium this month to reignite his stuttering career.