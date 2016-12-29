LIVE: Aubameyang set for record-breaking Chinese Super League move

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang is the latest name linked to the Chinese Super League.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the latest name linked with a mega-money move to the Chinese Super League, and could be set to break transfer and wage records in the process.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the 27-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker, who has previously been linked with Manchester City and Real Madrid, is the subject of a €150 million bid from Shanghai SIPG that would net him €41m-a-season in wages.

Aubameyang has scored 22 goals in 21 games for Dortmund this season but could miss their next three Bundesliga games because of his participation in the African Nations Cup for hosts Gabon.

In recent weeks Oscar, Carlos Tevez and Axel Witsel have been among the big names who have moved to China. But will the Dortmund striker be next?

12.31 BST: With Wolfsburg having just sold Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain, L'Equipe reports that Paul-Georges Ntep is set to replace the German at the Bundesliga club. Rennes attacking midfielder Ntep is out of contract at the end of the season.

12.05 BST: Middlesbrough have completed a DONE DEAL with Rudy Gestede joining from Aston Villa on a contract until 2020.

Gestede, who will wear the No. 29 shirt for Boro, joins for an undisclosed fee.

11.49 BST: Australia international forward Robbie Kruse is set to join the growing list of international players moving to China after telling Bayer Leverkusen he wants out.

"He has a good character. We won't put stones in his way," Leverkusen CEO Michael Schade told Express.

Kruse, who has 48 caps for the Socceroos, will join fellow Australians Dario Vidosic and Michael Thwaite at Liaoning Whowin if the transfer is done.

11.35 BST: More Bundesliga news: Borussia Monchengladbach say Sevilla defender Timothee Kolodziejczak is already in Germany and will sign a deal until 2021 for a reported fee of €7.5m.

The 25-year-old is set to replace Alvaro Dominguez, who retired from professional football late last year, and is sure to be popular with the shirt printers in the club shop!

11.27 BST: Hertha Berlin have wished midfielder Jens Hegeler well following his move to Bristol City.

"We would like to thank Jens for his efforts for Hertha and wish him much success with his new challenge," Hertha's general manager Michael Preetz said.

Offiziell: Jens Hegeler verlässt Hertha BSC. Allet Jute, Jens �� Mehr Informationen zum Wechsel �� https://t.co/MhCIjg4mfd #hahohe pic.twitter.com/9PEYeTcrTT - Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) January 4, 2017

Hegeler played just six times this season, although he played the full 90 minutes in their final two fixtures of 2016 against RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg.

He made a total of 53 appearances for Hertha and 159 in Germany's top flight, which also included spells with Nurnberg and Bayer Leverkusen.

11.10 BST: Championship strugglers Nottingham Forest could face a battle to hold on to some of their brightest young talent in the January transfer window, the Mirror reports.

Matty Cash, 19, is linked with a £6m move to RB Leipzig, where he could link up with former Forest teammate Oliver Burke.

And 17-year-old striker Ben Brereton is wanted by Manchester United, despite signing a new contract on New Year's Eve.

10.58 BST: Rio Ferdinand has asked former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra about the chances of him returning to Old Trafford in January.

Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League during eight-and-a-half years with United, left in 2014 to join Juventus.

Throwing it out there... @patrice.evra I'm hearing thru social media u coming home bro?!? Talk to me! �� #MUFC A photo posted by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:48am PST

10.41 BST: Arsenal youngster Jon Toral, currently on loan at La Liga side Granada, is a target for Glasgow Rangers in the January transfer window.

The Daily Record claims Rangers boss Mark Warburton, who previously managed Toral at Brentford, has flown to Spain to convince the 21-year-old to move to Glasgow.

10.25 BST: Arsenal are set to sign 20-year-old left-back Cohen Bramall from seventh-tier club Hednesford Town and hope he can develop into a player for the future, a Gunners source has told ESPN FC.

The deal is reportedly worth just £40,000 and the defender is expected to play with Arsenal's under-23s rather than the first team this season.

10.12 BST: DONE DEAL Bristol City have signed Jens Hegeler from Hertha Berlin on a two-and-a-half year contract.

NEWS: #BristolCity secure the signing of Hertha Berlin midfielder Jens Hegeler for an undisclosed fee. https://t.co/DUC4dSnsBz pic.twitter.com/3sNjkKqsxZ - Bristol City FC (@bcfctweets) January 4, 2017

City boss Lee Johnson said of the 28-year-old: "Jens has a fantastic pedigree and boasts more than 150 appearances in the Bundesliga.

"He's a big, mobile and intelligent footballer who can slot into the midfield, as well as in a defensive role if needed."

09.59 BST: Paulo Dybala has been linked with Real Madrid but Juventus general manager Beppe Morata is not concerned.

He said: "I've heard the rumours, but we have a great relationship with him and his agent," Marotta said at the presentation of Tomas Rincon as a Juve player. "When he arrived, he signed for five years and now we are in the renewal phase.

"It's a spontaneous step for the club, there's no tension at all -- in fact, I think he feels such pride in being able to wear this shirt."

09.47 BST: BBC Sport reports that Everton are stepping up their pursuit of new recruitsin the January transfer window.

Ademola Lookman is expected to arrive from Charlton for £11m and once a deal for the 19-year-old attacker is sealed the Toffees will focus on adding Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin.

09.28 BST: Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion and Borussia Dortmund are all reportedly interested in Montpellier's Morgan Sanson, while Marseille are due to hold talks with him over a potential move.

Montpellier owner Louis Nicollin has told FootMercato that France under-21 international Sanson can leave the club if they receive an offer of up to €15m for the midfielder.

09.04 BST: China or Manchester United? That could be a decision Marseille midfielder Lassana Diarra has to make, according to FootMercato.

Should Morgan Schneiderlin leave United this month the France international, who played under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea and Real Madrid, could be his replacement.

08.50 BST: Chelsea are monitoring West Ham United's Michail Antonio, sources close to the player have told ESPN FC.

He impressed Conte in West Ham's EFL Cup win over Chelsea earlier this season and could play in a variety of positions in the manager's 3-5-2 formation -- a system also used by West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

08.34 BST: The Corriere dello Sport front page holds some interesting news. The splash is that AC Milan and Fiorentina are leading the chase for Juventus striker Simone Zaza, currently on loan at West Ham United.

And there is also a story from Juventus director Beppe Marotta who says, in light of rumours about Alvaro Morata's future at Real Madrid, that the striker loves the Bianconeri.

08.18 BST: Reported Liverpool target Emil Forsberg could leave RB Leipzig during the January transfer window, according to the player's agent.

"I can't confirm any names. But after the great first half of the season, big clubs have reached out to me," Hasan Cetinkaya said, with Bild reporting that Juventus and Arsenal also approached the agent.

"RB are on a good way to become a big club, which plays in Champions League soon. In spite of that I can't promise that Emil will stay in Leipzig this winter."

08.02 BST: Good morning and welcome to Wednesday's Transfer Talk live blog. We'll start with the news from The Sun that Michael Carrick, who is out of contract at the end of the season, is now available to agree a deal with teams outside England about a move.

It is reported the 35-year-old midfielder, who has made 15 appearances for Jose Mourinho's side this season, winning 13 and drawing two, would prefer to remain at Old Trafford. Surely it is only a matter of time before something is sorted out?

Juventus move for Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti

Marco Verratti has never played in Serie A, but that could soon change as Tuttosport believes Juventus have begun to make moves for the 24-year-old.

Italy have always seen it as something of an embarrassment that the Azzurri midfielder has never graced their top flight, after promotion with Pescara in 2012 led to Paris Saint-Germain swooping in for the super talent.

But now it appears as if Verratti is ready to move on from Ligue 1, with his agent insisting "he will not stay at PSG."

The Old Lady's general manager Giuseppe Marotta has added fuel to the fire by telling Italian media "in July [there will be] a big investment for centre-midfield."

Pep eyes N'Zonzi swoop

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola appeared unhappy after Monday's victory over Burnley, but the Sun believes the January arrival of Steven N'Zonzi could provide him with a mid-season boost.

Ilkay Gundogan's season-ending injury and Fernandinho's recurring discipline problems mean Pep is short of a midfielder and the Sevilla star has been highlighted as the ideal January acquisition.

The former Stoke and Blackburn star would cost around £25 million, though City loanee Samir Nasri and former Sevilla favourite Jesus Navas could move in the opposite direction permanently as part of the deal.

Sunderland snub West Ham's Defoe bid

Jermain Defoe's goalscoring form is single-handedly giving Sunderland a chance of escaping the drop once again, which is surely why the Black Cats have knocked back a bid for their star striker from West Ham, according to the Mirror.

The report suggests that the Hammers want to bring the 34-year-old back to the club and will pay up to £5 million for his services.

For a frankly insignificant sum -- considering the riches of staying in the Premier League -- and the player's current deal running to 2019, it is no wonder West Ham have been told emphatically to drop their interest.

Marseille targeting Schneiderlin

Everton and West Brom will face competition for Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin with the Sun reporting that Marseille have registered an interest in the France international.

It seems that the Red Devils are reluctant to do business with the Toffees, and with the Baggies yet to meet the £24 million asking price, the possibility of a move to OM is on the cards.

The French club's majority shareholder Frank McCourt has promised fresh investment to return them to the top of Ligue 1 and bringing Schneiderlin back to France would show serious support for new manager Rudi Garcia.

- Inter Milan appear to have won the race for Atalanta starlet Roberto Gagliardini with Gazzetta reporting that a €28 million deal is pretty much done.

The 22-year-old maintains he will be back training with La Dea tomorrow, but his agent insists he will meet with the Nerazzurri to discuss a contract.

- Milan and Fiorentina have made approaches to bring West Ham flop Simone Zaza back to Serie A, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Azzurri striker has failed to score since joining the Hammers on loan and will almost certainly leave the London Stadium this month to reignite his stuttering career.