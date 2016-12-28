Transfer Rater: Dimitri Payet to Arsenal, Samuel Eto'o to Hull City

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for the latest gossip.

Gedion Zelalem to Borussia Dortmund

German giants Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Arsenal's Zelalem. The 19-year-old, who helped guide Rangers to promotion to the Scottish Premier League while on loan last season, is said to be frustrated by the lack of first team opportunities at the Emirates. Arsene Wenger is reportedly open to the idea of loaning the youngster out but with his deal coming to an end in the summer, BVB feel they can convince the Gunners to sell for a knockdown price.

Samuel Eto'o to Hull City

The Daily Mirror claim Turkish club Antalyaspor are prepared to let former Barcelona star Eto'o leave on loan for the rest of the season. Premier League clubs have been alerted and Hull City are said to be keen on the striker. The Tigers are struggling for goals but is Eto'o, 35, a gamble worth taking?

Jacob Murphy to Liverpool

Murphy has impressed onlookers this season and Premier League clubs have taken an interest in the 21-year-old attacker. Both Everton and Spurs are said to be trying to sign the winger but Liverpool have reportedly stolen a march on them by offering to loan him back to Norwich for the rest of the season. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the speedster and wants to add him to his array of attackers at Anfield.

Dimitri Payet to Arsenal

West Ham hero Payet recently claimed he'd be open to a move to Arsenal. Reports prior to this suggested Arsene Wenger was keen on bringing the Frenchman to the Emirates as he searches for the missing piece to transform his side into title contenders. While it's unlikely the Hammers would want to sell their star player to a rival, a bid of around £30 million would test their resolve.

Jordan Ayew to Swansea City

The Daily Mirror claim Swansea are trying to lure Ayew to the Liberty Stadium. He will be away with Ghana at the African Nations Cup in January but could be a welcome boost for the relegation-threatened side next month. Ayew cost £8m when Villa signed him from Lorient and would command a similar fee now.