Real Madrid plot £50 million summer swoop for Tottenham's Dele Alli

Mauricio Pochettino hails midfielder Dele Alli for his continued success and improvements for club and country.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli has been in eye-catching form of late, scoring doubles in successive away wins -- and Real Madrid are watching more closely than most, according to the Mirror.

It says the La Liga leaders "are considering a stunning summer swoop" for England international Alli, who could follow in the footsteps of former Spurs stars Luka Modric and Gareth Bale by moving to the Bernabeu.

Although Real are serving a one-window transfer ban, they would be able to make a move at the end of the season and would have to pay around £50 million for Alli, rated by White Hart Lane manager Mauricio Pochettino as one of Europe's best midfielders.

Earlier this season, Alli signed a new six-year Spurs contract -- but the Mirror says that will not put off either Real or Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, who have also been linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

It's Pjanic stations at the Emirates, says the Sun, with Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger having "called Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic to ask if he would like to join."

Pjanic's answer, the paper adds, was yes -- and it claims club and player "are now working towards a verbal agreement."

The report comes despite the Italian champions being thought to be reluctant to sell the Bosnia and Herzegovina international, who joined them from Roma in the summer.

But that has not deterred the Gunners, who will "test the waters by submitting a £28 million offer" and would bring in Pjanic as a replacement for Santi Cazorla if the Spain international opts to leave.

Everton have failed in an opening attempt to sign Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and will have to better their £19 million bid in order to bring him to Goodison Park, according to the Telegraph.

It reports that manager Ronald Koeman, who worked with Schneiderlin at Southampton, has made the France international a top target.

But United "are unwilling to part with the 27-year-old for less than the £24m" they paid last summer, meaning Everton will have to dig deeper amid "a tough negotiating stance" at Old Trafford.

Everton, the Telegraph adds, "believe the player would prefer to join Koeman, a manager he knows and trusts" -- but it stresses that "there is more talking to be done."

Meanwhile, the Toffees' hopes of signing Sevilla midfielder Steven N'Zonzi are dwindling, according to the Sun.

It reports that the former Blackburn and Stoke player, interesting both Manchester City and Juventus, has "spurned their advances."

Recent reports have suggested Sevilla are resigned to losing N'Zonzi to either Juventus or City.

- Things are going nicely for West Bromwich Albion, whose manager Tony Pulis is considering a move for former Baggies striker Shane Long to boost his attacking options.

Southampton forward Long "is the latest name under consideration at the Hawthorns," according to the Mirror, which says doing a deal for the Republic of Ireland international could be tough with star Saints striker Charlie Austin out injured.

What's more, he is also interesting West Ham United -- and if West Brom don't succeed they could instead turn to Benik Afobe of Bournemouth or Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

- Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will head to Championship Aston Villa on loan after Jose Mourinho recalled Joel Pereira from Belenenses, according to the Mail.

Villa manager Steve Bruce has been linked with a new keeper since taking over earlier this season, and now seems to have succeeded in his efforts to bring in 23-year-old Johnstone.

The Mail says that "with Bruce able to offer first-team football and the longer-term possibility of a £2 million permanent deal, Mourinho is happy to let Johnstone go."