Arsenal
Crystal Palace
2
0
FT
Western Sydney Wanderers
Perth Glory
1
1
FT
Manchester City
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC
Sunderland
Liverpool
3:00 PM UTC
West Ham United
Manchester United
5:15 PM UTC
By Chris Borg
Liverpool target RB Leipzig's Forsberg; Juventus weigh Sanchez move

Craig Burley says Arsenal lean on Alexis Sanchez for his performances on the pitch, not so much for vocal leadership.

With the clock having officially ticked over into 2017, clubs around the world are gearing up for the winter transfer window, which is now open. Let the fun and games begin!

Check out all the latest deals here.

Liverpool want to add 'Fors' to title bid

Liverpool were linked with a move for RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg last month -- and that link has grown stronger as the window opens.

The Mirror reports that Jurgen Klopp will target Forsberg after conceding defeat in his attempts to sign Borussia Dortmund's U.S. international Christian Pulisic.

Liverpool had an £11 million bid for Pulisic turned down over the summer, and he has since established himself as a key part of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

Last month, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said: "It is not worth the effort for Liverpool."

So now the focus is firmly on 25-year-old Sweden international Forsberg, who has produced a string of fine performances in RB Leipzig's superb Bundesliga debut season.

Emil Forsberg
Emil Forsberg is enjoying a stellar season at RB Leipzig, which has put him on Liverpool's radar.

Reports in Germany suggest Leipzig would not accept less than £20 million for him.

And although the Bundesliga's second-placed club are backed by the wealth of Red Bull and have no financial need to sell, they are thought likely to evaluate offers that would allow any of their star players to make career progress.

Meanwhile, Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum -- who scored the winner against Manchester City on Saturday -- has urged Quincy Promes to join him at Anfield.

The Mirror says Wijnaldum is trying to persuade the Spartak Moscow winger, a Netherlands international colleague, to move to Merseyside.

It adds that Klopp "has long been an admirer of Promes" and is "ready to launch a £20 million bid."

Juventus 'eye summer swoop for Sanchez'

There seems no end to the Alexis Sanchez speculation -- and now the Sun says Italian champions Juventus "are ready to pounce" for the Arsenal star in the summer after generating huge revenues.

Sanchez has 18 months remaining on his deal with the Gunners but has yet to agree new terms.

The report says Juve have been tracking the forward since before he moved to London and want to add him to their ranks because "they are now ready to make an assault on Europe."

It adds that coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to "create a formidable attacking trio of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Sanchez" and says the Arsenal man could say yes to the move "if he does not feel he can win trophies at the Emirates."

Ghoulam to ghost into Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte wants to reinforce his defensive ranks -- and Napoli wing-back Faouzi Ghoulam is the player he has in mind, according to the Sun.

It reports that Conte wants to bring in backup for Marcos Alonso, who has starred in the 3-4-3 formation with which the Blues have notched 13 successive Premier League wins.

The 25-year-old Ghoulam -- an Algeria international admired for his defensive strength and ability to augment the attack -- has 18 months remaining on his contract with the Serie A club and would fit the bill.

But Chelsea are not the only club to be keen, with Bayern Munich reportedly prepared to offer a four-year deal.

Jose Mourinho warns clubs chasing Manchester United players that they have no need to sell.

Tap-ins

- Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez is interested in signing Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan for the rest of the season, according to the Northern Echo.

With the Magpies top of the Championship, but Brighton breathing down their necks, Benitez wants to strengthen his hand and has made a central midfielder and a wide player his priorities.

Cleverley, the report says, "features prominently on his wanted list having fallen out of favour at Goodison Park in recent weeks," while Ruben Loftus-Cheek of Chelsea is also reported to be under consideration.

- Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury looks increasingly likely to move to arch-rivals Derby after a bid of more than £2.5 million was submitted for the one-time Arsenal player.

The Nottingham Evening Post reports that Lansbury, 26 -- out of contract at the end of the season -- has been offered a new Forest contract but has not signed it.

