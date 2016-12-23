Morgan Schneiderlin nears £20 million WBA move, James staying in Madrid

Jose Mourinho explains that he will not stop Morgan Schneiderlin from leaving for the right price.

With the clock having officially ticked over into 2017, clubs around the world are gearing up for the winter transfer window, which is now open. Let the fun and games begin!

TOP STORY: Schneiderlin set for WBA

Morgan Schneiderlin's time at Manchester United appears to be coming to an end, with West Bromwich Albion waiting in the wings to sign the 27-year-old.

The France international moved to Old Trafford for £24 million from Southampton just 18 months ago, but has failed to make an impression on United boss Jose Mourinho.

Both the Telegraph and the Mail agree that the Baggies are plotting a £20m move, and are looking to wrap up the deal quickly to see off any last-minute bids from Everton.

The path from Old Trafford is well worn, with Schneiderlin set to link up with fellow United old boys Darren Fletcher and Jonny Evans if the deal gets done.

Pep planning Badstuber reunion?

Having brought Claudio Bravo from Barcelona in the summer, Pep Guardiola could once again raid one of this old clubs as he looks to continue his revolution at Manchester City.

Sources have told ESPN FC that Bayern Munich defender Holger Badstuber is being sounded out as a potential reinforcement for City's leaky backline.

However, Guardiola may be forced to trim the Man City squad before he starts bringing in any new faces, with both Yaya Toure and Joe Hart facing the axe.

The Mirror says that Toure's agent, the controversial Dimitri Seluk, has been given permission by City to find a new club for his client.

The paper also suggested that Hart is trying to force through a move to City's title rivals Liverpool, with the keeper telling friends that he would "jump at the chance" to work with Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

James is going nowhere - father

The father of James Rodriguez has talked down the chances of his son leaving Real Madrid in January.

The Columbian appears to be one of the winter window's most wanted men, but Wilson Rodriguez has firmly hit out at speculation that he will be leaving the Santiago Bernabeu.

"He's going to stay," the elder Rodriguez insisted, according to Diez.

AS believes that a move for the 25-year-old in the summer is much more likely, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich all listed as potential suitors.

Boro plan January overhaul

Middlesbrough are prepared to make moves this transfer window, with 22-year-old Everton striker Gerard Deulofeu on manager Aitor Karanka's radar, according to the Mirror.

The Boro boss is also said to be keen on Stoke's Bojan Krkic who, like Deulofeu, is a product of Barcelona's La Masia academy. Additionally, the Mail says that the club could seal the £6 million signing of Rudy Gestede in time for the Aston Villa striker to take part in the FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday on Jan. 8.

The influx of strikers could spell the end for Jordan Rhodes and David Nugent at the Riverside, with the Mail also saying that Boro are interested in bringing Chelsea's Patrick Bamford back to the club on loan.

Bamford, 23, has seen limited playing time on loan at Burnley and does not look to be a part of Sean Dyche's plans.

Tap-ins

- Axel Witsel's proposed move to Juventus is on the rocks. Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting that interest from Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin has turned the Belgian's beautifully coiffed head.

- The Telegraph says that West Ham will pursue Shane Long or Scott Hogan if they can't convince Sunderland to part with Jermain Defoe.

- Ronald Koeman wants Everton to make a statement by signing Man City target Virgil van Dijk for £50 million -- that's according to the Mirror.

- Sources have told ESPN FC that United States under-23 international Gedion Zelalem is wanted by Borussia Dortmund.

