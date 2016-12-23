Antonio Conte weighing reunion with Arturo Vidal at Stamford Bridge

Take a look around the Premier League with Craig Burley at a few notable rumours surrounding Premier League clubs.

Conte closes in on Vidal reunion

Antonio Conte is set to team up again with his former Juventus midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to the Sun.

Chelsea manager Conte wants to sign Bayern Munich's Vidal after deciding not to meet an asking price of more than £51 million for Roma's Radja Nainggolan.

The former Italy manager, who has led the Blues to 12 consecutive Premier League wins, has plentiful funds available after the £60 million sale of Oscar to Shanghai SIPG.

The Sun says the Blues are poised to table an initial bid of some £34 million for Chile international Vidal, and although Bayern could demand nearer to £40 million it adds that they "can be confident of luring Vidal to Stamford Bridge."

But Chelsea could miss out on defensive target Michael Keane, with the Daily Mail saying Everton are now favourites to land him.

It reports that the Toffees "have jumped to the front of the queue" for Keane, who has turned down the chance to open talks over a new contract with Burnley.

The 23-year-old ex-Manchester United trainee is set to leave at the end of the season -- and the Mail says the Toffees are seen as "a progressive club where he can continue to learn his trade."

City, Juve in battle for Sevilla's N'Zonzi

Sevilla are resigned to losing midfielder Steven N'Zonzi to either Juventus or Manchester City in the window, the Daily Record reports.

It says sources at the Liga club believe it is inevitable that one of the clubs will meet the €30 million release clause in the 28-year-old's contract.

Europa League winners Sevilla want former Blackburn and Stoke man N'Zonzi to sign a new deal but accept that is unlikely.

According to the Daily Record, they have asked him to stay until the summer -- but know that if either Juve or City meet the clause that "will lead to a salary offer they can't match."

It adds that the Italians are favourites to sign N'Zonzi "as they are cash rich and in search of the kind of power they lost when Paul Pogba went to Manchester United."

Bojan Krkic might not be long for Stoke City with La Liga teams circling for the former Barca man.

Stoke star Bojan 'wants away'

Bojan Krkic wants to leave Stoke despite manager Mark Hughes having said he would get more game time, according to the Sun.

Former Barcelona forward Bojan signed a new contract in February but has made only eight Premier League starts since then.

The Sun says Hughes "faces a fight to keep hold of the Spanish star," with Valencia and Las Palmas interested in bringing him back to La Liga and an offer also having been made by a Chinese Super League club.

Barca and Gunners eye Salzburg stopper

Red Bull Salzburg defender Dayot Upamecano is attracting the attention of clubs including Barcelona and Arsenal, according to the Sun.

Upamecano, 18, is being considered by Barca as they weigh up future central defensive options, with the Gunners also keeping close tabs on the Frenchman.

But so are RB Leipzig -- who have the same owners as Austrian club Salzburg.

And with Leipzig in contention to qualify for the Champions League after an outstanding Bundesliga debut season, the Sun says they could become the club most likely to secure Upamecano's signature.

Gianfranco Zola could raid his former club Chelsea for his Birmingham City side.

Tap-ins

- Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola could take some of his old club's promising young players on loan as he looks to pep up his Birmingham City side, according to the Mirror.

It says Zola "is ready to raid Chelsea" and has "put out feelers" to Stamford Bridge, with players such as midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek or forward Dominic Solanke potential arrivals.

- Life's looking brighter for West Ham these days after three Premier League wins in a row, and they could beef up their midfield with the addition of Taulant Xhaka, the brother of Arsenal's Granit.

The Mirror says the Hammers could bid £4 million for the Basel player, with his versatility -- he can also play in defence -- a plus.