Transfer Rater: Lukas Podolski to Beijing, Stevan Jovetic to Fenerbahce

Previous
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 10/3  Draw: 5/2  Away: 19/20 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 11/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 21/10  Draw: 5/2  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Transfer Rater: Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Memphis Depay, Anthony Martial & Marouane Fellaini

Who will be on the move in January?

Transfers Mark Ogden
Read
Fernando Llorente

Llorente to be recruited as Costa understudy

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Barcelona turn to Chelsea's Ivanovic

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Franck Kessie: 5 things on Chelsea target

Transfers Liam Twomey
Read

Nzonzi must weigh up Sevilla exit

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read

Transfer Rater: Chicharito to join Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read

Should the Ox leave Arsenal for Liverpool?

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Lucas' time at Liverpool may be up

Transfers Glenn Price
Read
Joe Hart of England makes his way out onto the pitch for the second half during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier Group F match between England and Malta at Wembley Stadium on October 8, 2016 in London, England.

Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Hart

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Difficult to envisage Thiago to Barcelona

Transfers Mark Rodden
Read

Griezmann to United? Depay to Everton?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Anthony Martial

Man United to rebuff Sevilla Martial loan bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read
By Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Lukas Podolski to Beijing, Stevan Jovetic to Fenerbahce

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Stevan Jovetic to Fenerbahce

Stevan Jovetic is on his way to Fenerbahce according to reports in Italy. The former Manchester City man fell out of favour under Ronald de Boer and things haven't changed under Stefano Pioli. The Montenegro international has made just five substitute appearances in Serie A this season. Fenerbahce saw their bid for the striker rejected this summer, but reports now suggest the Turkish club may finally land a long-term successor to Robin Van Persie.

Memphis Depay to Porto

Desporto in Portugal are claiming unwanted Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay is a loan target for Porto. The Portuguese giants need a replacement for in-form midfielder Yacine Brahimi, who departs for the African Nations Cup in January, and manager Nuno thinks Depay could be the ideal man to fill that void. The 22-year-old had been linked with Everton, Spartak Moscow and Spurs but Porto have now thrown their hat into the ring.

Dries Mertens to Atletico Madrid

Rai Sport claim Dries Mertens has given Napoli a deadline of Jan. 6 to get his new contract sorted. The Belgian attacker, who has been in fine form this season, has just the 18 months left on his current deal and is eager to get his future sorted. Atletico Madrid are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty by offering him a chance to move to Spain and aid them in their quest to recapture La Liga. Napoli may want to cash in on the 29-year-old while his value is high.

Lukas Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoglu claims the club have received a remarkable offer from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski. The former Arsenal attacker isn't a regular starter this season and the Turkish club are prepared to cash in on the German if he wants to leave. With the kind of money being thrown around by Chinese clubs recently it would be hard to see any player turning them down and with Podolski coming to the end of his career it's an opportunity he may not get again.

Kieran Gibbs to Crystal Palace

The Sun report that Sam Allardyce wants to make Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs his first signing as Crystal Palace manager. Gibbs is behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order and has just 18 months remaining on his deal meaning his value will soon start to drop. He would have to sacrifice playing in Europe but the lure of first-team football may swing it for the 27-year-old. Will Arsenal cash in on him or keep him around as cover?

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.