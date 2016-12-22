Transfer Rater: Lukas Podolski to Beijing, Stevan Jovetic to Fenerbahce

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Stevan Jovetic to Fenerbahce

Stevan Jovetic is on his way to Fenerbahce according to reports in Italy. The former Manchester City man fell out of favour under Ronald de Boer and things haven't changed under Stefano Pioli. The Montenegro international has made just five substitute appearances in Serie A this season. Fenerbahce saw their bid for the striker rejected this summer, but reports now suggest the Turkish club may finally land a long-term successor to Robin Van Persie.

Memphis Depay to Porto

Desporto in Portugal are claiming unwanted Manchester United attacker Memphis Depay is a loan target for Porto. The Portuguese giants need a replacement for in-form midfielder Yacine Brahimi, who departs for the African Nations Cup in January, and manager Nuno thinks Depay could be the ideal man to fill that void. The 22-year-old had been linked with Everton, Spartak Moscow and Spurs but Porto have now thrown their hat into the ring.

Dries Mertens to Atletico Madrid

Rai Sport claim Dries Mertens has given Napoli a deadline of Jan. 6 to get his new contract sorted. The Belgian attacker, who has been in fine form this season, has just the 18 months left on his current deal and is eager to get his future sorted. Atletico Madrid are hoping to take advantage of the uncertainty by offering him a chance to move to Spain and aid them in their quest to recapture La Liga. Napoli may want to cash in on the 29-year-old while his value is high.

Lukas Podolski to Beijing Guoan

Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoglu claims the club have received a remarkable offer from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski. The former Arsenal attacker isn't a regular starter this season and the Turkish club are prepared to cash in on the German if he wants to leave. With the kind of money being thrown around by Chinese clubs recently it would be hard to see any player turning them down and with Podolski coming to the end of his career it's an opportunity he may not get again.

Kieran Gibbs to Crystal Palace

The Sun report that Sam Allardyce wants to make Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs his first signing as Crystal Palace manager. Gibbs is behind Nacho Monreal in the pecking order and has just 18 months remaining on his deal meaning his value will soon start to drop. He would have to sacrifice playing in Europe but the lure of first-team football may swing it for the 27-year-old. Will Arsenal cash in on him or keep him around as cover?