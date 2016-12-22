Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
 By Michael Wade
Conte keen to recruit Llorente as Costa understudy to bolster Chelsea attack

Fernando Llorente
Antonio Conte reportedly is keen to recruit Fernando Llorente as backup for Chelsea's attack in January.

The transfer window officially opens Jan. 1, but the wheeling and dealing is already getting started! Check out all the latest deals.

Llorente to deputise for Costa?

Antonio Conte has publicly said he is happy with Michy Batshuayi and praised the striker's development, but a report in AS suggests the Chelsea manager is keen to strengthen his attacking options with a shock move for Swansea City frontman Fernando Llorente in the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old, who signed a two-year deal when he joined the Swans in the summer, has scored six goals in 15 Premier League appearances so far and is viewed as the ideal man to deputise for Diego Costa as Chelsea look to win the title. Conte signed Llorente for Juventus in 2013 and the Spaniard made 34 appearances in Serie A, scoring 26 goals as Juve won the title in 2013-14.

Spurs eye another creative spark

Mauricio Pochettino appears keen to add an attacking midfielder to Tottenham Hotspur's ranks, but depending on whom you believe, it could be Isco or Ross Barkley.

The Daily Mirror goes with Isco, who has yet to decide his future with Real Madrid but is said to have rejected Spurs' overtures in the summer in favour of fighting for a place with Los Blancos.

Isco
After reportedly being rebuffed by Isco in the summer, Tottenham are said to be ready to return for the Spaniard in January.

And the Daily Telegraph claims Pochettino has his eye on Everton's Barkley, but he is not alone, with Chelsea and Arsenal also on alert for the 23-year-old, who has 18 months to run on his deal with the Toffees.

Chelsea to ward off Madrid interest in Courtois with new deal

Chelsea will try to fend off interest from Real Madrid in Thibaut Courtois by holding talks with the goalkeeper over a new long-term contract that includes a significant pay rise, according to the Daily Telegraph. And the good news for Blues fans is that the Belgium international is willing to consider extending his stay in the Premier League.

It is reported that Courtois, who is in his third season as Chelsea's No. 1, earns £100,000 per week, with Real concerned that an offer in excess of £150,000 per week will persuade the 24-year-old to remain in London.

Meanwhile, it is also claimed that Oscar's sale to Shanghai SIPG could lead to 20-year-old midfielder Charly Musonda being promoted into the first-team squad by Antonio Conte after being recalled from his loan at Real Betis.

Thibaut Courtois
To keep Thibaut Courtois out of Real Madrid's clutches, Chelsea are reportedly prepared to offer the keeper a bumper new deal.

Tap-ins

-- Manchester City and Chelsea remain interested in signing Virgil van Dijk from Southampton, according to the Daily Mail, but both sides are willing to wait until the summer to make their move for a player valued at £55m by his club.

-- West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic already has one Champions League winner to call upon at full-back in Alvaro Arbeloa, but it seems he doesn't want another. The Hammers boss has called reports linking Patrice Evra with a move from Juventus "definitely not true," the London Evening Standard reports.

-- Gerard Deulofeu is considering leaving Everton on loan after falling out of favour under Ronald Koeman. The 22-year-old Spaniard is mulling over a move to La Liga sides Deportivo La Coruna or Las Palmas, Marca reports, but he could prove to be too expensive for either.

-- Roma and AC Milan's hopes of signing Fabio Borini from Sunderland appear to have been dashed, in the short term at least, with the player's agent, Roberto De Fanti, quoted by the Sunderland Echo as saying "there's no way he'll leave in January." However, if the high-flying Serie A duo are willing to wait until the end of the season they might be in luck, with De Fanti adding: "In June we'll see."

