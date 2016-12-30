Previous
By Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Share
Tweet
   

Transfer Rater: Chicharito to join Chelsea, Emil Forsberg to Liverpool

Rumours
The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Fabio Borini to Milan

Gianluca Di Marzio claims AC Milan want to bring Sunderland striker Fabio Borini to the San Siro in January. Milan manager Vincenzo Montella was reportedly keen on the striker when he was in charge of Fiorentina and is hopeful of a loan to buy deal. However, the Black Cats have no money in January and, with West Ham bidding for Jermaine Defoe, it may come down to one or the other for David Moyes and there's only one winner there.

Emil Forsberg to Liverpool

RB Leipzig's Emil Forsberg is attracting interest from various top European clubs, according to his agent Hasan Cetinkaya. Roma, Juventus and Arsenal are reported to be keen but Jurgen Klopp's men are in pole position having been interested in the midfielder for well over 18 months. Liverpool reportedly had a bid for the Swede turned down last January and he went on to sign an improved deal with the German club. However, after starring in Leipzig's surprise start to the season, the 25-year-old's list of admirers has grown and Liverpool may be forced to act sooner rather than later.

Chicharito to Chelsea

German Newspaper Bild report that Chelsea are keen to bring former Manchester United striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez to Stamford Bridge. He's been in fine form since his move to Germany and has 33 goals in 67 games in all competitions. This hasn't gone unnoticed and he's been linked with moves back to the Premier League in the past. However, the report suggests Bayer Leverkusen want £34m for the player, enough to scare many teams off but not Chelsea who are flush after the £60m sale of Oscar.

Saido Berahino to Nice

Ligue 1 leaders Nice are reportedly in talks with West Brom striker Saido Berahino. The 23-year-old forward was the subject of offers from both Stoke City and Crystal Palace in the summer but is now out of favour at the Hawthorns. He's started just three Premier League matches and, with his contract expiring in the summer, he is free to speak to other clubs in January. Nice, Inter Milan and Roma are all reportedly interested but the project in Nice could convince the attacker to join forces with Mario Balotelli and get his career back on track.

Marcos Rojo to Valencia

Calcio Mercato believe Valencia have tabled a bid for Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo. The defender, whose career at Old Trafford looked to be over in the summer, has impressed during his run in the side and has made the most of injuries to Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. Indeed, he has arguably been Jose Mourinho's most consistent defender. The Express report that Rojo won't be sold unless there is a dramatic U-turn in the Victor Lindelof deal.

