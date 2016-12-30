Barcelona turn to Chelsea's Ivanovic, Leicester ready £20m Keane bid

Steve Nicol delves into the latest transfer rumours surrounding Liverpool and Manchester United.

Barcelona turn to Ivanovic

Barcelona have been linked with every right-back under the sun of late -- including Stoke's Glen Johnson -- as they seem to want to enhance their defence. But there's an issue or two.

One, they need someone who can play in the Champions League. Two, won't cost the earth. Three, isn't playing much for his current team. And, finally, would be willing to train alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Sua... ok, that's a given.

Step forward Branislav Ivanovic. The Chelsea man is a target according to the Daily Star, is 32 so won't cost a lot, and can play in Europe too thanks to Chelsea's failure to get into the Champions League last season.

Leicester ready £20m offer for Keane

Leicester are treading water right now and are flirting with relegation after juggling a Champions League campaign, which will lead the Foxes to table a £20m offer for Burnley's Michael Keane, according to the Star.

The Clarets' stalwart has been in fine form as Sean Dyche's side have built a solid platform to avoid relegation. The former Manchester United starlet was the subject of a £17m offer last summer, but if Burnley stand firm, Leicester will move their attention towards Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson.

Liverpool not interested in Oxlade

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain still doesn't have a starring role at Arsenal, and the Telegraph reports that Liverpool will make an ambitious bid to bring him to Anfield in January.

The Gunners would expect a fee between £20 million and £25m for the England international, which could represent good value for Arsene Wenger given the player has just 18 months to run on his contract.

But nobody told Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool manager revealed at a news conference that he was not interested. "Usually, I don't say anything about transfer rumours, but I can make an exception -- no problem. It's nonsense," he said.

Everton to benefit from Napoli's Pavoletti signing?

Napoli are on the brink of signing Leonardo Pavoletti from Genoa, who has completed half his medical, according to Corriere dello Sport. The remainder of the 28-year-old's medical will take place Thursday morning, and the presentation will follow in the afternoon.

The Italian international will provide cover for Arkadiusz Milik and cost around €18m, which should confirm the end for Manolo Gabbiadini, who was the subject of a failed bid from Everton in the summer.

Juventus to bolster midfielder

Juventus are on the brink of signing Tomas Rincon from Genoa, with Tuttosport reporting the Venezuelan will have his medical on Thursday.

The Old Lady reportedly will pay the Grifone a €2m loan fee and could make the deal permanent for €7m next summer. Atalanta's young centre-midfield star Roberto Gagliardini could follow soon after, with Beppe Marotta said to be keen on the 22-year-old.

Tap-ins

- AC Milan strike Luiz Adriano is on his way out, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Spartak Moscow have made an offer. The Russian Premier League leaders will pick up his huge €4.5m salary, which could open the door to a sale, namely Quincy Promes, who has been heavily linked with Liverpool.

- Aston Villa have rejected a huge offer for left-back Jordan Amavi, reports the Mail, with owner Tony Xia insisting the French left-back will remain at the club. The £8m signing is the subject of an imminent offer from Marseille, who would bid around £8.5m, but the Villa owner has tweeted that he will not sell the 22-year-old.

- Arsenal have decided to listen to offers for right-back Carl Jenkinson, with the Mail reporting that West Ham and Crystal Palace are at the front of the queue. Sam Allardyce is keen on the 24-year-old, though the Hammers could turn two successive loan spells into a permanent move next month.