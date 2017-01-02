Rumours rated: Chelsea, Kessie, China among ones to watch in January

Take a look around the Premier League with Craig Burley at a few notable rumours surrounding Premier League clubs.

After an exciting summer transfer window in which Manchester United broke the transfer fee record for Paul Pogba, Arsenal actually spent significantly on multiple players and Juventus signed arguably the two best players from their top Serie A rivals, the winter window is off to a fast start as Paris Saint-Germain completed the deal for Julian Draxler and Oscar decided to leave Chelsea.

While last January's transfer period ended up being rather dull, this year top European clubs could have an incentive to be more active since they'll have to replace players either participating in the Africa Nations Cup or deciding to cash in by moving to China.

With that in mind, let's take a look at clubs and players who will be in the headlines over the next few weeks.

Chelsea

Having fully established himself as a manager capable of handling the Premier League, Antonio Conte is ready to acquire players that fit his long-term vision. While Federico Bernardeschi would be an ideal replacement for Oscar, it's very unlikely that Fiorentina will let him leave in January especially since some of their other key players have received offers.

Chelsea could send Charly Musonda on loan to Roma as a way to facilitate negotiations for defenders Antonio Rudiger and/or Kostas Manolas, two targets that would be more realistic in the summer.

Conte is also likely to pursue Tiemoue Bakayoko and Djibril Sidide and could get help from Federico Pastorello, who negotiated his contract with Chelsea, since the Italian agent has close ties to Monaco. In midfield the Blues could take advantage of Steven N'Zonzi's €30 million exit clause at Sevilla -- although he's also on Manchester City's and Juventus' radars -- while there is less momentum to complete the signings of Luis Muriel and Diego Laxalt.

Roma

New sporting director Frederic Massara will have his hands full considering that he has to negotiate contract extensions with Manolas, Kevin Strootman, Radja Nainggolan and Rudiger. It feels almost inevitable that at least one of these players will be sold in 2017, especially when you consider that all of them have been linked to clubs in the Premier League and fact that Roma will have to pay €40 million on forced options to buy players like Bruno Peres, Diego Perotti, Federico Fazio next summer.

Manolas would be an excellent fit at Manchester United, and Rudiger and Nainggolan are already on Antonio Conte's wish list. In addition to negotiating extensions with key players, Massara will also have to replace Mohamed Salah, who will play in the African Nations Cup. Roma have been linked to Atalanta's Papu Gomez and Sassuolo's Gregoire Defrel, as well as Anwar El Ghazi of Ajax and Man United's Memphis Depay.

Manchester United

After a stellar summer transfer window, Jose Mourinho will be mainly focused on moving the players at the margins of his project. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Everton have made a bid of £40m to acquire both Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin, and Sevilla recently contacted Martial's agent; however, the 21-year-old attacker is expected to stay at Old Trafford. After Marcos Rojo's convincing performances in recent weeks, the Argentine defender will almost certainly continue to be part of the Red Devils' squad despite Valencia's interest.

Paris Saint-Germain

The current Ligue 1 champions already completed a big move in signing Draxler, and the talented German winger's arrival could have the domino effect of moving either Hatem Ben Arfa and/or Jese Rodriguez, two players who have struggled to fit in after arriving during the last summer window. Ben Arfa has been linked to Fenerbahce and clubs in China, and Jese Rodriguez could return to Spain, head to Italy on loan or join West Ham.

PSG could seek to make more incoming moves should they make a coaching change; recently Unai Emery got the dreaded vote of confidence from his club's president. They've been linked to James Rodriguez, Philippe Coutinho and Rudiger but moves for any of these players are much more likely next summer.

Clubs in China

Oscar and Carlos Tevez could be just the first of many big names to leave for Asia this winter; it will be very interesting to see if European players also choose to follow this path. Someone like Wayne Rooney fits the profile of the typical player linked to Chinese clubs but Fabio Cannavaro also tried to bring an exciting prospect, namely Atalanta centre-back Mattia Caldara, to Tianjin Quanjian.

Lassana Diarra, Angel Di Maria, Pepe and Axel Witsel could also be heading to Asia this winter. In the past, we've seen that many players will go where they're paid the most, and China's emergence as a significant player on the transfer market will continue to hurt Major League Soccer, Turkish Super Lig and Russian Premier League clubs that used to be the destination of choice for players seeking a big pay day.

James Rodriguez/Marco Verratti/Antoine Griezmann

History teaches us that players of their caliber almost never change teams in January and odds are that it will continue to be the case in 2017. All three play for clubs who qualified for the Champions League round of 16 and it would be extremely difficult to acquire a worthy replacement should one depart their current team.

Nikola Kalinic's impact on Federico Bernardeschi and Stevan Jovetic

Cannavaro is not surprisingly very interested in the Italian market as he looks to bolster his new team, Tianjin Quanjian. In addition to making an offer to Caldara, the former Italian national team captain is heavily pursuing Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic. Should he be able to convince the Tuscan club to let him go -- he already has an agreement with the player after offering to quadruple his wages -- it would have a domino effect on Bernardeschi and Jovetic.

Should Fiorentina cash in on Kalinic, they would have no incentive to let Bernardeschi go in January, and they could just buy Jovetic outright for roughly the amount that Inter still owes Manchester City for the striker.

Franck Kessie

The way he has played has created so much interest from Premier League clubs that his price has now risen to the point of taking Juventus out of the race to sign him. Kessie has been linked to Liverpool, Tottenham, Spurs and more recently Chelsea. Unlike Amadou Diawara, who after being pursued by many of the same clubs last year ended up at Napoli, it's almost certain that Kessie will be leaving Italy in 2017. Yet his participation at the Africa Cup of Nations means it's possible his transfer will however take place in the summer.

Victor Lindelof

While the versatile Swedish defender has been heavily linked to Manchester United, it's not a given he'll be moving to the Premier League in January. Despite Eric Bailly leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations, the convincing performances by Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo make Lindelof's acquisition less of a priority. In addition, Benfica's qualification for the Champions League round of 16 make the Portuguese club less likely to accept a bid during the winter window.

Players with expiring contracts

Starting a few weeks from now, players that have contracts ending in June can sign with new clubs for next season. The list includes Axel Witsel, Gael Clichy, Branislav Ivanovic, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Milan Badelj, Santi Cazorla, Pablo Zabaleta and Per Mertesacker: Expect that some of them get sold during the January window.

David covers transfer news for ESPN FC and works for Gianluca Di Marzio's website.