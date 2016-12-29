Transfer Rater: Chelsea to swoop for Joe Hart, Lucas Leiva to Inter Milan

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Lucas Leiva to Inter Milan

The Daily Mirror report that Serie A club Inter Milan are willing to pay £4 million to sign Lucas Leiva. Lucas, who is the club's longest serving player having been signed in 2007, has just just six months remaining on his deal. But the 29-year-old is now seen as nothing more than a squad player under Jurgen Klopp. The versatile Brazilian, who can play centre-back and centre midfield, has been linked with a move for a number of transfer windows but, with Joe Gomez's return and Ragnar Klavan impressing, Liverpool are reported to be ready to let him leave.

Will Hughes to Everton

The Sun claim Everton are set to bid £15m for reported long-term Liverpool target Will Hughes. The 21-year-old's current deal expires in 2018 and reports indicate the midfielder has rejected the chance to extend his stay with Derby. Hughes has seen his form pick up since the appointment of Steve McClaren and the Premier League vultures are once again circling. Everton are said to want to inject some youth into their midfield with a long-term replacement for Gareth Barry top of their wishlist.

Leon Bailey to Leicester City

The Daily Mirror report that Leicester City are at the front of the queue for Genk teenage sensation Leon Bailey. The 19-year-old Jamaican has impressed during the Europa League and is one of the hottest properties in Europe. Leicester have already been in negotiations with Genk for midfielder Wilfred Ndidi but the Belgian's could be set for a second windfall from the Premier League champions if Claudio Ranieri stumps up the reported £20m fee.

Jordan Pickford to Arsenal

The London Evening Standard report Arsenal want to land highly-rated Sunderland 'keeper Jordan Pickford and feel they can convince the club to sell by offering them the 22-year-old back on loan until the end of the season. Tottenham, Everton and Liverpool have all been linked but it appears Arsenal, who are reportedly in the market for a long-term successor to Petr Cech, now lead the race. Sunderland manager David Moyes has been told he won't be given any money to spend in January and this could convince him to allow Pickford to leave if there's a chance he can improve the squad.

Joe Hart to Chelsea

The Daily Express claim Chelsea are to make a shock move for Manchester City's exiled goalkeeper Joe Hart if current No. 1 Thibaut Courtois leaves to join Spanish giants Real Madrid. Chelsea can easily pay the reported £10m fee and £120,000-a-week wages but City are reluctant to let Hart leave to join a Premier League rival, which could complicate things for Antonio Conte.