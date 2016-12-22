Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
1
2
FT
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
0
0
LIVE 31'
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
 By Mark Ogden, Senior Football Writer
Depay, Rodriguez, Payet, Defoe lead list of January's most likely transfers

FC's Gab Marcotti dusts off his Gab-O-Meter on the likelihood of Benfica defender Victor Lindelof joining Manchester United.

With the January transfer window upon us, ESPN FC's Mark Ogden takes a look at the players most likely to be switching clubs in the new year.

Jermain Defoe

Sunderland are insistent that the 34-year-old forward will not be allowed to leave the Stadium of Light in January due to his importance to the club's survival bid. Both Crystal Palace and West Ham United are ready to test David Moyes' resolve with offers for the London-born striker, but while the Black Cats could stand firm on bids from two relegation rivals, it may prove difficult if a top-six club comes calling for a proven goalscorer.

Memphis Depay

Having been signed at a cost of £25 million from PSV Eindhoven in June 2015, the Manchester United winger has proven to be a huge flop at Old Trafford, but Everton manager Ronald Koeman is ready to make a move for his fellow Dutchman in January and United are prepared to sell.

Victor Lindelof

Benfica are ready to sell the Swedish centre-half for £38 million and Manchester United are favourites to clinch the signing of the 22-year-old. Talks have already taken place for a player regarded as a natural successor to Rio Ferdinand at Old Trafford.

Dimitri Payet

The West Ham midfielder has done little to quell speculation that he could be tempted away from the Hammers in January. The 29-year-old is another player heavily linked with Manchester United, but the Frenchman is also attracting interest from Ligue 1 and La Liga.

Christian Pulisic

Jurgen Klopp is determined to sign the Borussia Dortmund teenager for Liverpool, but the German club are fighting hard to keep hold of the American. Tottenham and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the 18-year-old.

The ESPN FC panel answer your tweets on Chelsea's needs in the upcoming January transfer window.

James Rodriguez

The Colombian attacking midfielder has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid and is pushing for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu in January. He could cost in excess of £50 million, but Chelsea and Manchester United have both been linked with the 25-year-old who starred for Colombia during the 2014 World Cup.

Kasper Schmeichel

Liverpool and Manchester City have both been linked with the goalkeeper who proved such a crucial figure in Leicester City's title-winning campaign last season. Leicester have no desire to sell, but at 30, Schmeichel may now be tempted to push for a move.

Morgan Schneiderlin

West Bromwich Albion and Everton are both slugging it out to sign the Manchester United midfielder. West Brom have already lodged an £18 million bid, but with Schneiderlin playing under Koeman at Southampton, the Everton manager is favourite to sign the player.

Yaya Toure

Toure has won back his place in the Manchester City squad after having been locked in a dispute with manager Pep Guardiola. But with just six months left to run on his contract at the Etihad, City will not stand the way of the Ivory Coast midfielder if they receive a suitable offer.

Aleix Vidal

Swansea City and West Ham are both battling it out to sign the Barcelona defender, who has fallen out of favour under Luis Enrique at the Nou Camp. Barca are prepared to let Vidal leave on loan for a £2 million fee and although the Swans lead the race for the right-back, West Ham could clinch the deal due to their London location.

Mark Ogden is a senior football writer for ESPN FC. Follow him @MarkOgden_

