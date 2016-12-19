Chelsea aim to beat Manchester United to Atalanta's Franck Kessie

Shaka Hislop rates the latest rumours surrounding Man United players that could be heading for an Old Trafford exit.

Chelsea to beat Man Utd to 'next Yaya'

Antonio Conte has clearly been paying attention to Serie A this season despite leading Chelsea to a 12-game win streak, as France Football reports the Blues will bid for Atalanta's Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian midfielder has been likened to Man City's Yaya Toure due to his power and box-to-box style, which has helped La Dea become the surprise package in Italy this term with a shock sixth-place standing heading into the winter break.

The report suggests Chelsea have tabled a €25 million offer, with the 20-year-old's six goals and two assists underscoring his potential.

Another detail of the story suggests Manchester United could also contend for his signature as Jose Mourinho reportedly called Kessie in November.

Man United ready mega offer for Benfica star

Speaking of United, they are rolling at the moment and Mourinho is planning to bolster his squad even further, with the Mirror revealing a £35m offer for Nelson Semedo is in the pipelines.

The Benfica right-back could boost Mourinho's back four, which has relied on Antonio Valencia, a transformed winger, for the majority of the season, as well as playing centre-back Eric Bailly there too.

A deal for teammate Victor Lindelof has been discussed too, but Benfica would prefer to wait until the summer to sell Semedo, so the Red Devils may need to wait it out six months on this one.

Leicester plan £30m spree to beat the drop

Leicester are looking to bring in several players, including Genk's Wilfred Ndidi, to help their flagging title defence.

Leicester's fairytale has become a nightmare in the first half of this Premier League campaign, but Claudio Ranieri does not need to worry too much as the Telegraph reports the Foxes will splash £30m in January.

The defending champions are just three points above the drop zone, but will snap up Racing Genk's Wilfred Ndidi once the window opens.

The Nigerian will cost £14m with a centre-half, central midfielder and striker all in demand for Ranieri.

Burnley's Michael Keane and Sporting's Adrien Silva are long-term targets for the Foxes, who are aiming to move into the top half of the table before their Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla when European play resumes in 2017.

PSG monitoring Fiorentina sensation

PSG are fresh from adding one forward in Julian Draxler, but another could be on his way soon as Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi could join next summer.

The 22-year-old stunned viewers with his wonder goal and incredible assist in the 3-3 draw with Napoli ahead of the Christmas break in Serie A.

And now the Ligue 1 champions will join Inter Milan, Juventus and Chelsea in registering their interest as they bid to revamp their attack after a stuttering start to the season.

Tap-ins

- Much-maligned by many of his own fans, Olivier Giroud is in line for a new deal with Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The French forward's towering header snatched a win for the Gunners on Boxing Day and talks have started due to the player's current deal having less than two years left to run.

Giroud said on Tuesday that his lack of chances in Arsene Wenger's team this campaign has been "tough," and said of reports of a new deal: "People have been saying I have signed a new contract. It is not true but maybe soon.''

- Once the most in-demand young player in Europe, Marca reports that Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is set to leave on loan.

The Norwegian will join Heerenveen for the remainder of the season, after failing to make an impact with the Spanish giants.

- David Moyes is ready to resist Sam Allardyce's efforts to lure Jermain Defoe to Crystal Palace, sources from Sunderland have told ESPN FC.

Defoe, 34, is Allardyce's leading January target following his appointment as Palace manager last week, but the former England forward will not be sold during the transfer window.