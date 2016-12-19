Chelsea aim to beat Manchester United to Atalanta's Franck Kessie

Previous
Liverpool
Stoke City
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Melbourne City FC
Perth Glory
3
3
FT
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Queens Park Rangers
3
0
FT
Game Details
Derby County
Birmingham City
1
0
FT
Game Details
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Franck Kessie Atalanta

Chelsea chase Kessie; Man Utd after Semedo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Anthony Martial

Man United to rebuff Sevilla Martial loan bid

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
Read

John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for Man City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Chelsea aim to beat Manchester United to Atalanta's Franck Kessie

Shaka Hislop rates the latest rumours surrounding Man United players that could be heading for an Old Trafford exit.

The transfer window officially opens Jan. 1, but the wheeling and dealing are already getting started! Check out all the latest deals.

Chelsea to beat Man Utd to 'next Yaya'

Antonio Conte has clearly been paying attention to Serie A this season despite leading Chelsea to a 12-game win streak, as France Football reports the Blues will bid for Atalanta's Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian midfielder has been likened to Man City's Yaya Toure due to his power and box-to-box style, which has helped La Dea become the surprise package in Italy this term with a shock sixth-place standing heading into the winter break.

The report suggests Chelsea have tabled a €25 million offer, with the 20-year-old's six goals and two assists underscoring his potential.

Another detail of the story suggests Manchester United could also contend for his signature as Jose Mourinho reportedly called Kessie in November.

Man United ready mega offer for Benfica star

Speaking of United, they are rolling at the moment and Mourinho is planning to bolster his squad even further, with the Mirror revealing a £35m offer for Nelson Semedo is in the pipelines.

The Benfica right-back could boost Mourinho's back four, which has relied on Antonio Valencia, a transformed winger, for the majority of the season, as well as playing centre-back Eric Bailly there too.

A deal for teammate Victor Lindelof has been discussed too, but Benfica would prefer to wait until the summer to sell Semedo, so the Red Devils may need to wait it out six months on this one.

Leicester plan £30m spree to beat the drop

Wilfred Ndidi Genk
Leicester are looking to bring in several players, including Genk's Wilfred Ndidi, to help their flagging title defence.

Leicester's fairytale has become a nightmare in the first half of this Premier League campaign, but Claudio Ranieri does not need to worry too much as the Telegraph reports the Foxes will splash £30m in January.

The defending champions are just three points above the drop zone, but will snap up Racing Genk's Wilfred Ndidi once the window opens.

The Nigerian will cost £14m with a centre-half, central midfielder and striker all in demand for Ranieri.

Burnley's Michael Keane and Sporting's Adrien Silva are long-term targets for the Foxes, who are aiming to move into the top half of the table before their Champions League last-16 clash with Sevilla when European play resumes in 2017.

PSG monitoring Fiorentina sensation

PSG are fresh from adding one forward in Julian Draxler, but another could be on his way soon as Gazzetta dello Sport reports Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi could join next summer.

The 22-year-old stunned viewers with his wonder goal and incredible assist in the 3-3 draw with Napoli ahead of the Christmas break in Serie A.

And now the Ligue 1 champions will join Inter Milan, Juventus and Chelsea in registering their interest as they bid to revamp their attack after a stuttering start to the season.

Arsene Wenger praised Olivier Giroud after his winning goal against West Brom.

Tap-ins

- Much-maligned by many of his own fans, Olivier Giroud is in line for a new deal with Arsenal, according to the Mirror.

The French forward's towering header snatched a win for the Gunners on Boxing Day and talks have started due to the player's current deal having less than two years left to run.

Giroud said on Tuesday that his lack of chances in Arsene Wenger's team this campaign has been "tough," and said of reports of a new deal: "People have been saying I have signed a new contract. It is not true but maybe soon.''

- Once the most in-demand young player in Europe, Marca reports that Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard is set to leave on loan.

The Norwegian will join Heerenveen for the remainder of the season, after failing to make an impact with the Spanish giants.

- David Moyes is ready to resist Sam Allardyce's efforts to lure Jermain Defoe to Crystal Palace, sources from Sunderland have told ESPN FC.

Defoe, 34, is Allardyce's leading January target following his appointment as Palace manager last week, but the former England forward will not be sold during the transfer window.

