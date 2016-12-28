Transfer Rater: Promes to Liverpool, Zaha to Tottenham, Young to Watford

The latest transfer rumours from around the world.

Things change in the blink of an eye in football. The Football Whispers Index takes the latest transfer rumours and gives them a score out of five; the higher the score, the more realistic and reliable the whisper.

Here are today's top five emerging whispers. And keep an eye on Transfer Talk for all the latest gossip.

Quincy Promes to Liverpool

The Daily Mirror reports Liverpool are set to make a move for Spartak Moscow attacker Quincy Promes after missing out on PSG-bound Julian Draxler. The Wolfsburg attacker had been linked with a move to Anfield, but since then a deal with the Ligue 1 giants has been agreed. Promes was linked with Liverpool earlier on in the season and the Netherlands International reportedly has a £20 million release clause, a fee Liverpool would have no problem paying.

Wilfried Zaha to Spurs

Spurs are reportedly set to test the resolve of new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce by offering £25m for wantaway midfielder Wilfried Zaha. Pochettino saw reported bids of £15m, £18m and £20m all rejected in the summer but after the regime change at Selhurst Park the Argentine manager now has fresh hope of getting a deal done. In August, the 24-year-old announced that he wanted to play in Europe and his signing could be the difference between Champions League football and Europa League football.

Ashley Young to Watford

Various outlets have reported that Watford are keen to bring Manchester United's Ashley Young back to Vicarage Road. The 31-year-old burst onto the scene at Watford back in 2003 before departing in a deal worth potentially £9.75m in 2007 when the winger joined Aston Villa. He then joined Manchester United for close to £20m in 2011 and has had varied success. He's been transformed into a full-back and it's this change that could make him more appealing to Walter Mazzarri as Young could play as a wing-back in his system.

Toni Kroos to Juventus

Juventus have reportedly identified their next Andrea Pirlo. Tuttosport claims Juventus are prepared to sanction a Gonzalo Higuain-like bid in an attempt to land Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos. The report goes on to say Juventus would offer up to £76m to land the Germany international who just recently signed fresh terms with the Spanish giants, extending his contract until 2022. However, a mammoth offer could see Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane cash in as they eye up the next Galactico.

Steven Nzonzi to Chelsea

Manchester City and Chelsea are set to fight it out for Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi, reports Calciomercato. Juventus are said to be keen on the midfielder but are unwilling to pay the £25m that Sevilla want for him. However, after the sale of Oscar, Chelsea are in the market for a midfielder and have money to spend. Blues boss Antonio Conte wants midfield reinforcements and it could be a perfect deal for all parties involved.