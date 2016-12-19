Man United to rebuff Sevilla's attempts to take Anthony Martial on loan

Sevilla are interested in taking Anthony Martial on loan, though Manchester United have no intention of allowing the Frenchman to leave.

Man United to deny Martial loan

As Anthony Martial grows frustrated by his limited opportunities under Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, Sevilla have made contact with the player's agent to sound out a potential loan deal, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old reportedly is seeking first-team football, which Sevilla would happily offer, but Mourinho would prefer to see the Frenchman remain at Old Trafford and better apply himself -- a sentiment echoed by France manager Didier Deschamps.

With West Ham also interested in Martial's services through season's end, Man United are prepared to rebuff any suitors for the attacker. And the same is reported to be true for those inquiring about the availability of Marcus Rashford on loan.

Pepe closing in on Chinese Super League switch

With Pepe's contract expiring at the end of the season and he and Real Madrid continuing to be at odds over a new deal, the centre-back is edging closer to swapping the Spanish sunshine for the riches on offer in the Chinese Super League, reports Marca.

The player is said to be demanding a two-year contract extension, while the club are only willing to offer a 12-month agreement with an option for another year. Meanwhile, Manuel Pellegrini's Hebei China Fortune have offered to take Pepe's wages from €4.5 million annually to €10m. And the report suggests there is a second, unnamed club in Asia also bidding on the Portuguese's services.

Marca writes that Madrid's best hope of retaining the centre-back is for the 34-year-old to accept that a move to China may inhibit his chances of representing European champions Portugal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Schneiderlin emerges as Juve target

While Morgan Schneiderlin continues to fall down the pecking order at Manchester United, a host of clubs have queued up to take the Frenchman away from his Old Trafford nightmare. The latest of which are Italian giant Juventus, Calciomercato cites various unnamed outlets in Italy as reporting.

The Frenchman has played just 147 minutes of competitive football this season, thus his search for an exit. Schneiderlin has been heavily linked with Everton in recent days, though Calciomercato reports that along with Juventus, Inter are interested in acquiring the player -- though any deal would have to be on loan.

Juventus have been in the market for another central midfielder dating back to the summer, when reports emerged that the Bianconeri were interested in bringing in Belgium international Axel Witsel. Though, with the player out of contract in the summer and Juve CEO Beppe Marotta saying his club are happy to wait on the Zenit Saint Petersburg star rather than overpay, the Old Lady could be in need of reinforcements come January, when Schneiderlin could be a viable option.

Tap-ins

- Inter Milan are in the market for a new central midfielder, and their first choice is Lucas Leiva, and parent club Liverpool won't stand in the Brazilian's way, reports the Guardian. Marseille's Lassana Diarra, Chelsea's John Obi Mikel, Wolfsburg's Luiz Gustavo and Fiorentina's Milan Badelj are reportedly the Nerazzurri's alternative targets.

- Ronald Koeman is out to persuade Saido Berahino to snub summer offers from Roma, Inter and Nice, and instead join the Dutchman at Everton in January, according to the Sun.

- Valencia are confident of landing West Ham loan flop Simone Zaza on a loan deal of their own, reports the Mirror. Los Che would need to get approval from both the Hammers and Zaza's parent club Juventus, but the Italian has reportedly told his representatives he expects to be allowed to move on from London Stadium.