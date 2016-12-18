PSG set to pursue Coutinho again; Chelsea could be keen to take Hart

Previous
U.A.N.L
América
(3) 1
(0) 1
FT-Pens
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 2
Highlights
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC
Philippe Coutinho celebrates his second goal.

PSG keen on Coutinho; Chelsea chase Hart

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for Man City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Transfer Rater: Dybala to Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Niklas Sule

Bayern muscle in on Chelsea's Sule chase

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
PSG set to pursue Coutinho again; Chelsea could be keen to take Hart

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.
Craig Burley breaks down the juiciest of the transfer rumours as the January transfer window closes in.

The transfer window opens officially on Jan. 1, but the wheeling and dealing is already getting started! Check out all the latest deals.

PSG back in for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League, and now it appears that Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in the Liverpool playmaker.

The Express reports that the French club, who failed with a bid of £22 million in the summer, will return with a new bid next month, which could total twice as much.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Barcelona are keen on the 24-year-old that has come from, of all people, Ronaldinho. According to The Sun, Coutinho's fellow Brazilian has been talking up interest by the Catalan giants in his fellow countryman. 

"[Coutinho] has been one of the standout players in Europe this season and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona," said Ronaldinho. "Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest."

Chelsea keen to take Hart?

Joe Hart
Joe Hart is on loan at Torino but could be back in the Premier League next season.

He might no longer be wanted by Manchester City, but it appears Joe Hart has no shortage of admirers elsewhere in the Premier League.

The England goalkeeper admitted earlier this month that he expects to leave the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis and the latest club to be linked with a move is Chelsea, with The Express reporting that Antonio Conte will target Hart if Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Torino, although the Anfield club have also been linked with Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in recent days.

Allardyce targets Defoe for Palace

Jermain Defoe has scored the goals to keep a Sam Allardyce team in the premier league before, and now it seems that the new Crystal Palace manager is keen for a reunion.

The Mirror reports that Allardyce is prepared to bid £6 million for the 34-year-old striker, who scored 15 times in the league last season and has eight -- more than half of Sunderland's total of 15 -- in 2016-17.

However, Black Cats' boss David Moyes will not give up his top scorer without a fight, saying: "I don't think there's any transfer fee, because we know that Jermain's goals are so priceless to us. I wouldn't even think about where we'd be without him."

Tap-ins

Liverpool are being linked with Dutch international winger Quincy Promes. The Mirror claims that Spartak Moscow man is a prime target for Jurgen Klopp, especially after Julian Draxler committed to PSG. Promes has a release clause in his contract of, it is reported, £20m.

- From a potential future Anfield wide man to a former one: Ryan Babel is  set to join Besiktas after his short-term deal with Deportivo La Coruna ended. The 30-year-old announced last week that his future lay elsewhere and, on Saturday, he attended Besiktas' 1-0 win against Gaziantepspor.

- And while we're on the subject of Liverpool, reports in Italy suggest that Lucas Leiva is set for a January loan move to Inter, with the blessing of Klopp being all that currently stands in the way of the deal. Lucas has made just three Premier League starts this season.

