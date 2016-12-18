PSG set to pursue Coutinho again; Chelsea could be keen to take Hart

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

PSG back in for Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League, and now it appears that Paris Saint-Germain have stepped up their interest in the Liverpool playmaker.

The Express reports that the French club, who failed with a bid of £22 million in the summer, will return with a new bid next month, which could total twice as much.

Meanwhile, there is speculation that Barcelona are keen on the 24-year-old that has come from, of all people, Ronaldinho. According to The Sun, Coutinho's fellow Brazilian has been talking up interest by the Catalan giants in his fellow countryman.

"[Coutinho] has been one of the standout players in Europe this season and I know there is a lot of admiration of him at Barcelona," said Ronaldinho. "Liverpool will want to keep him, they have built the team around him. But when you play at that level then there is always interest."

Chelsea keen to take Hart?

Joe Hart is on loan at Torino but could be back in the Premier League next season.

He might no longer be wanted by Manchester City, but it appears Joe Hart has no shortage of admirers elsewhere in the Premier League.

The England goalkeeper admitted earlier this month that he expects to leave the Etihad Stadium on a permanent basis and the latest club to be linked with a move is Chelsea, with The Express reporting that Antonio Conte will target Hart if Thibaut Courtois joins Real Madrid.

Liverpool are also said to be interested in signing the 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Torino, although the Anfield club have also been linked with Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel in recent days.

Allardyce targets Defoe for Palace

Jermain Defoe has scored the goals to keep a Sam Allardyce team in the premier league before, and now it seems that the new Crystal Palace manager is keen for a reunion.

The Mirror reports that Allardyce is prepared to bid £6 million for the 34-year-old striker, who scored 15 times in the league last season and has eight -- more than half of Sunderland's total of 15 -- in 2016-17.

However, Black Cats' boss David Moyes will not give up his top scorer without a fight, saying: "I don't think there's any transfer fee, because we know that Jermain's goals are so priceless to us. I wouldn't even think about where we'd be without him."

Tap-ins

- Liverpool are being linked with Dutch international winger Quincy Promes. The Mirror claims that Spartak Moscow man is a prime target for Jurgen Klopp, especially after Julian Draxler committed to PSG. Promes has a release clause in his contract of, it is reported, £20m.

- From a potential future Anfield wide man to a former one: Ryan Babel is set to join Besiktas after his short-term deal with Deportivo La Coruna ended. The 30-year-old announced last week that his future lay elsewhere and, on Saturday, he attended Besiktas' 1-0 win against Gaziantepspor.

- And while we're on the subject of Liverpool, reports in Italy suggest that Lucas Leiva is set for a January loan move to Inter, with the blessing of Klopp being all that currently stands in the way of the deal. Lucas has made just three Premier League starts this season.