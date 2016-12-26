Barcelona have deal for Joao Cancelo; Bayern beat Chelsea to Niklas Sule

Previous
U.A.N.L
América
12:30 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Newcastle Jets
Wellington Phoenix FC
6:35 AM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Watford
Crystal Palace
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Arsenal
West Bromwich Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Manchester United
Sunderland
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Leicester City
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Swansea City
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Hull City
Manchester City
5:15 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Reading
Norwich City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday
7:45 PM UTC Dec 26, 2016
Barca have deal to sign Valencia's Joao Cancelo

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Wayne Rooney celebrates his goal against Feyenoord.

Rooney next in line for China payday?

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Thibaut Courtois

Courtois plans summer switch to Real Madrid

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Hugo Lloris

Lloris extension a huge boost to Tottenham

Tottenham Dan Kilpatrick
John Obi Mikel must remain in Europe

Transfers Colin Udoh
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for Man City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Transfer Rater: Dybala to Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Niklas Sule

Bayern muscle in on Chelsea's Sule chase

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Zlatan to turn down £120m offer in China

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Barcelona have deal for Joao Cancelo; Bayern beat Chelsea to Niklas Sule

Joao Cancelo is set to be the latest Valencia player to move to Barcelona next summer.

The transfer window will be open soon after the holidays, but the wheeling and dealing is already getting started! Check out all the latest deals here.

Barcelona line up five-year Joao Cancelo deal

Barcelona already have a deal in place to sign Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo to a five-year deal in the summer, according to Sport.

With a €30 million transfer fee reportedly on the cards, Cancelo appears set to be the third Valencia player to move to Barcelona in a year, following last summer's moves of midfielder Andre Gomes and striker Paco Alcacer.

Valencia are reluctant to sell in January with Cesare Prandelli's club only above the relegation zone on goal difference, but Barcelona should be happy to have lined up the 22-year-old Portugal international for the future.

Bayern beat Chelsea to Hoffenheim centre-back

Chelsea have previously tried and failed to sign Hoffenheim's Niklas Sule, but with Antonio Conte reportedly set to try again this winter, Bild reports that Bayern Munich have the inside track.

The German newspaper has revealed that Sule has an exit clause in his contract, which could make it even easier for Bayern to sign him on the cheap in January.

According to The Sun, a fee has already been agreed, while Hoffenheim midfielder Sebastian Rudy is also set to follow Sule to Bavaria.

Defender Lamine Kone impressed the faithful at the Stadium of Light in his Sunderland debut.
Sam Allardyce is reportedly hoping to sign Lamine Kone for a second time in a year.

Allardyce wasting no time at Crystal Palace

Sam Allardyce only took over Crystal Palace on Friday, but The Express reports he already has his sights set on a marquee signing.

Allardyce appears keen to reunite with defender Lamine Kone, whom he signed from Lorient while manager at Sunderland.

But Kone has since signed a five-year deal at the Stadium of Light, which could force Palace to fork over £15 million -- triple what Allardyce paid for him a year ago.

Spurs to lock up Alderweireld with Fazio gone

Tottenham seem to be in a giving mood of late, and Toby Alderweireld could be the next recipient of their generosity with a new contract, according to The Mirror.

Spurs signed goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to a new deal on Thursday, and have already given Harry Kane and Jan Vertonghen extended contracts this season.

Chairman Daniel Levy has now reportedly identified Alderweireld as his next target to keep up at the club for the next five years.

The news comes as Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that Federico Fazio has met the necessary number of appearances to make his loan to Roma permanent, with the Serie A club due to pay Spurs a further €3.2 million for the defender.

Paul Mariner assesses what Man United's January transfer plans should entail.

Tap-ins

- Sevilla are leading the race to sign Real Madrid striker Mariano Diaz on loan for the rest of the season, AS reports, with Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna also interested.

- It wasn't too long ago that Jermain Defoe had no Premier League suitors, but Sunderland boss David Moyes has now warned off clubs like West Ham by calling him "priceless" to the Black Cats.

However, The Express reports the Hammers have lined up Carlos Bacca from AC Milan to help replace Simone Zaza, who has returned to Juventus.

- Manolo Gabbiadini salvaged a draw for Napoli on Thursday, but two days later club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has said the forward's future lies away from the Partenopei, putting interested parties Everton, Stoke City and Wolfsburg on notice.

- And for a final bit of holiday cheer, it appears a Southampton teammate teased Virgil van Dijk about the speculation linking him to Manchester City by giving him a City shirt as a secret Santa gift.

