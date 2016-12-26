Rooney next in line for China payday? Fergie hinted Ronaldo return to Moyes

With no regular place in Jose Mourinho's team, Wayne Rooney could be the latest player to head to China.

Rooney in line for payday in China

The latest to leave for China is Oscar. Carlos Tevez looks likely to follow. Yes, the exorbitant wages on offer in the Chinese Super League keep increasing and the Mirror suggests Wayne Rooney is next to receive an eye-watering offer.

The England captain is in decline, unlike Oscar, which may make the decision on whether to accept a mooted £700,000-per-week offer somewhat easier.

Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao and Beijing Guoan are both reportedly interested in the 31-year-old, who is now scrapping to remain in Jose Mourinho's starting lineup.

Fergie hinted to Moyes that Ronaldo would return

David Moyes has bemoaned how Sir Alex Ferguson told him Manchester United would lure Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford during his tenure, reports the Mirror.

The Scot was left gutted by swinging and missing at several other high-profile players too. Gareth Bale was his top target, while the Sunderland boss reveals they were confident of snaring Cesc Fabregas and a deal was done for Toni Kroos.

Unfortunately, It will forever be a great "what if" debate after his sudden sacking that still sees the Red Devils continuing to struggle four years on from Sir Alex's departure.

Ross Barkley is not a fit for Ronald Koeman's system at Everton and could be headed to Spurs.

Koeman ready to swap Barkley for Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko snubbed a move to Everton for Tottenham on deadline day, but the Mirror believes he could wind up at Goodison Park six months later after all.

The France international has flopped at White Hart Lane, but Ronald Koeman is prepared to forgive his decision to reject him by proposing a swap deal including Ross Barkley, who is evidently not suited to the Dutch manager's style of play.

The England international has been in and out of the starting lineup and has seen his development stall in recent months, meaning the move could prove beneficial for everyone involved.

Saints slap £60 million price tag on Van Dijk

Southampton have slapped an enormous £60 million price tag on centre-back Virgil van Dijk, according to the Telegraph.

The Dutch defender has been dominant at the heart of Claude Puel's defence and has attracted interest from Manchester City and Everton.

However, Van Dijk penned a six-year deal earlier this year, with wages worth £70,000-per-week, leaving the Saints in a strong position to knock back any offers next month, with Puel vowing not to cave no matter how high the bidding goes.

Tap-ins

- Lucas Leiva has agreed to swap Liverpool for Inter Milan, claims Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Brazilian midfielder's future is now in Jurgen Klopp's hands and whether he believes his squad can absorb the loss of the versatile 29-year-old.

The Nerazzurri could move for Luis Gustavo instead though, with Corriere dello Sport reporting the Wolfsburg star is an alternative for Stefano Pioli.

- New Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce will splash £20 million next month in a bid to keep the Eagles in the Premier League following Alan Pardew's sacking.

The Star believe Big Sam has already identified his targets and is intent on making at least four signings, which would include a midfielder and a defender.

- Ligue 1 leaders Nice have approached Napoli for their Moroccan midfielder Omar El Kaddouri, reports France Football.

They'll face competition from Bologna and Sassuolo with a move probable following a minimal role under Maurizio Sarri, which has led national team coach Herve Renard to snub him in his latest squad.