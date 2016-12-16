Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
3
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Fiorentina
Napoli
3
3
FT
Game Details
Sampdoria
Udinese
0
0
FT
Game Details
Torino
Genoa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
1
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
3
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 5 - 1
Game Details
Belenenses
Sporting CP
0
1
FT
Game Details
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
 By Michael Wade
Thibaut Courtois plans Madrid return ahead of summer switch to Real

As PSG close in on Julian Draxler, Gab Marcotti reiterates that his availability coincides with the issues surrounding him.

The transfer window might be shut, but don't think the wheeling and dealing won't continue! Check out all the latest deals here.

Courtois planning Madrid return with Real

Just when everything seemed to be going so well for runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea, rumours of Real Madrid's interest in Thibaut Courtois have resurfaced. Marca reports that a summer switch from Stamford Bridge to the Santiago Bernabeu is no secret, with the Belgium international telling friends and teammates about his plans.

Courtois, 24, has previously spoken of his hopes to return to Spain one day, having spent three successful seasons on loan to Atletico Madrid, where he won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Europa League and reached the Champions League final.

But given his status as one of the world's top goalkeepers and his age, replacing him will be not only tough on Chelsea but also potentially very expensive.

Thibaut Courtois
Thibaut Courtois is preparing to move to Real Madrid in the summer, according to reports in Spain.

Spurs brace for Son bid

Tottenham Hotspur should be ready to fend off interest in Son Heung-Min and Kevin Wimmer next month, the London Evening Standard claims.

Son is one of a number of players wanted by Paris Saint-Germain as they look to revamp their attack. Although the French champions are close to a deal to sign Julian Draxler from Wolfsburg, it is reported that they could also look to add South Korea international Son, with Angel Di Maria and Jese struggling to impress.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg are pursuing Wimmer, who was signed in 2015 from Cologne.

Lukaku's new deal won't have a release clause

Romelu Lukaku's new Everton contract will not contain a release clause, according to the Daily Mail. It's news that could be music to the ears of many of Europe's top clubs.

The Belgium international, who has been tipped to leave Goodison Park next summer, is set to sign a new four- or five-year contract with the Toffees worth £110,000 a week. Rather than insert a clause, it is reported that Everton will hold an open dialogue with interested parties.

Romelu Lukaku's new contract at Everton reportedly will not include a release clause.

Although that is good news for Ronald Koeman's ambitions with Everton, it could attract the interest of sides such as Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United, who are said to have previously shown an interest.

Tap-ins

- Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe will be offered the opportunity to return to the club where he began his career in January, with West Ham United planning a surprise move, according to the Daily Mail. Defoe is under contract until 2019 at the Stadium of Light, but the Hammers might offer a transfer fee and player in exchange for the 34-year-old's services.

- Mauricio Pochettino will relaunch his bid to sign Max Meyer from Schalke next summer, with the Sun reporting that Tottenham are willing to pay £30 million for the forward. Meyer, a Germany international, is said to have been a target for Pochettino ahead of Moussa Sissoko.

- Bob Bradley has a busy Christmas ahead, with Swansea City looking to sign a centre-half, a right-back, a central midfielder and a winger in the early stages of the transfer window, according to the South Wales Evening Post.

