Manchester City open talks with Southampton over £50m Van Dijk deal

Man City open talks over £50 million Van Dijk deal

Manchester City hope to continue their massive spending drive under Pep Guardiola with a £50 million move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Since his summer arrival, Guardiola has spent around £100 million bringing in John Stones, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito and Claudio Bravo, while £27 million signing Gabriel Jesus will bolster City's attacking options next month.

The English outlet reckons Van Dijk would find the chance to play Champions League football too good to resist, and talks about a move are said to have already taken place. The Dutch international, who joined Southampton from Celtic in 2014 for £13 million, signed a six-year contract with the Saints in May, but his form has seen him linked to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, among others.

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make a big-money offer to Southampton to snatch up centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Mourinho identifies next wave of youth imports

Nelson Semedo and Tiemoue Bakayoko are two names for Manchester United fans to keep a close eye on, with the pair reported by the Daily Telegraph as being on Jose Mourinho's wanted list for next summer.

Benfica defender Semedo, 23, is viewed as Matteo Darmian's replacement, with a £25 million deal already in the offing, despite an £80 million release clause in a contract that runs until 2021.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Bakayoko, who will come up against Manchester City in the Champions League in early 2017, could be the man to fill Michael Carrick's shoes. Mourinho has had the £35 million-rated France under-21 international watched regularly this season.

Chelsea eye a defender and a midfielder in January

Anyone who hoped Premier League leaders Chelsea might take their feet off the gas in the New Year might want to talk to Antonio Conte. He has different ideas and plans to keep his squad on their toes with the arrival of two new players in the January transfer window, the Daily Telegraph wrote.

Antonio Rudiger is one of a handful of centre-backs Chelsea are reportedly monitoring ahead of the January transfer window.

Conte reportedly would like a new defender for his Chelsea squad and is currently weighing the pros and cons of Antonio Rudiger, Simon Kjaer, Michael Keane and Niklas Sule, the English daily reports. Once that is sorted, the West London club will look to add a new midfielder with Roma's Radja Nainggolan and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko also on the radar.

Tap-ins

- West Bromwich Albion hope to break their transfer record for a second successive window next month, the Daily Telegraph reported. Tony Pulis wants to follow the £13 million arrival of Nacer Chadli last summer with the £18 million signing of France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United in January.

- Middlesbrough, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the sides said to be keen on Robert Snodgrass, the Guardian claimed. Snodgrass, who has rejected a contract offer from Hull City, could move for as little as £4 million in January as he has only six months left on his current deal.

- Simone Zaza's reported West Ham exit could be the first of several, the Daily Mirror reckoned. They claim Adrian, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore could follow the Italian striker out the door, while Ashley Fletcher might be sent on loan in order to gain experience.

- MLS side Atlanta United are nearing a deal to sign Club Tijuana left-back and U.S. national team member Greg Garza on loan, Goal reported. Atlanta reportedly acquired Garza's allocation rights from Columbus Crew SC and are now finalising the details of the move that would see the Texas-born defender join the expansion side for the 2017 season.