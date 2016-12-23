Manchester City open talks with Southampton over £50m Van Dijk deal

Previous
AS Roma
Chievo Verona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/3  Draw: 17/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Fiorentina
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/4  Draw: 13/5  Away: 1/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sampdoria
Udinese
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/1  Draw: 5/2  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Torino
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/5  Draw: 27/10  Away: 7/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Celta Vigo
UCAM Murcia
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Athletic Bilbao
Racing Santander
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Belenenses
Sporting CP
9:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 7/2  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
América
U.A.N.L
3:00 AM UTC Dec 23, 2016
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Virgil van Dijk

Van Dijk appears ideal for City

Transfers Jonathan Smith
Read
Christian Pulisic looks toward the sidelines during Dortmund's 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Pulisic and Draxler options for Liverpool

Liverpool Glenn Price
Read
Virgil van Dijk

Man City open talks over £50m Van Dijk

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read
Bayern Munich forward Julian Green

Julian Green right to leave Bayern

Transfers Mark Lovell
Read

Would Rashford benefit from a loan move?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Rodriguez's escape route closed?

Rumour Rater David Amoyal
Read

Man United to offer £60m for Griezmann

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read
HULL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Hull City and Manchester United at KC Stadium on August 27, 2016 in Hull, England.

Should United loan, sell or keep Fellaini?

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

5 things on Liverpool target Thiago Maia

Transfers Nick Dorrington
Read
Schmeichel vs Copenhagen 161102

Schmeichel to Liverpool? Pros & cons

Transfers Glenn Price
Read

Liverpool plan January move for Schmeichel

Transfer Talk MIchael Wade
Read
Paulo Dybala's two goals rallied Juventus to a win on Saturday.

Transfer Rater: Dybala to Chelsea

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Wilfried Zaha celebrates after scoring Palace's second goal.

Transfer Rater: Zaha to Spurs, Van Dijk to Man City

Transfers Joel Bailey, Footballwhispers
Read
Niklas Sule

Bayern muscle in on Chelsea's Sule chase

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice in a straightforward win against Southampton.

Zlatan to turn down £120m offer in China

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Lindelof complicating Man United plans

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Should Everton sell Ross Barkley?

Transfers Luke O'Farrell
Read
Ademola Lookman in action for England under-20 against Germany under-20.

Transfer Rater: Lookman to Everton

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Cesc Fabregas' goal was the difference on Wednesday.

Fabregas may follow Oscar from Chelsea

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Edinson Cavani to China: Pros and cons

Transfers Jonathan Johnson
Read
 By Michael Wade
Share
Tweet
   

Manchester City open talks with Southampton over £50m Van Dijk deal

Shaka Hislop sinks his teeth into the juiciest of rumours ahead of the January transfer window.

The transfer window might be shut, but don't think the wheeling and dealing won't continue! Check out all the latest deals here.

Man City open talks over £50 million Van Dijk deal

Manchester City hope to continue their massive spending drive under Pep Guardiola with a £50 million move for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.

Since his summer arrival, Guardiola has spent around £100 million bringing in John Stones, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan, Nolito and Claudio Bravo, while £27 million signing Gabriel Jesus will bolster City's attacking options next month.

The English outlet reckons Van Dijk would find the chance to play Champions League football too good to resist, and talks about a move are said to have already taken place. The Dutch international, who joined Southampton from Celtic in 2014 for £13 million, signed a six-year contract with the Saints in May, but his form has seen him linked to Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, among others.

Virgil van Dijk
Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make a big-money offer to Southampton to snatch up centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Mourinho identifies next wave of youth imports

Nelson Semedo and Tiemoue Bakayoko are two names for Manchester United fans to keep a close eye on, with the pair reported by the Daily Telegraph as being on Jose Mourinho's wanted list for next summer.

Benfica defender Semedo, 23, is viewed as Matteo Darmian's replacement, with a £25 million deal already in the offing, despite an £80 million release clause in a contract that runs until 2021.

Meanwhile, 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Bakayoko, who will come up against Manchester City in the Champions League in early 2017, could be the man to fill Michael Carrick's shoes. Mourinho has had the £35 million-rated France under-21 international watched regularly this season.

Chelsea eye a defender and a midfielder in January

Anyone who hoped Premier League leaders Chelsea might take their feet off the gas in the New Year might want to talk to Antonio Conte. He has different ideas and plans to keep his squad on their toes with the arrival of two new players in the January transfer window, the Daily Telegraph wrote.

Antonio Rudiger is one of a handful of centre-backs Chelsea are reportedly monitoring ahead of the January transfer window.

Conte reportedly would like a new defender for his Chelsea squad and is currently weighing the pros and cons of Antonio Rudiger, Simon Kjaer, Michael Keane and Niklas Sule, the English daily reports. Once that is sorted, the West London club will look to add a new midfielder with Roma's Radja Nainggolan and Monaco's Tiemoue Bakayoko also on the radar.

Tap-ins

- West Bromwich Albion hope to break their transfer record for a second successive window next month, the Daily Telegraph reported. Tony Pulis wants to follow the £13 million arrival of Nacer Chadli last summer with the £18 million signing of France international midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United in January.

- Middlesbrough, West Ham United, West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are among the sides said to be keen on Robert Snodgrass, the Guardian claimed. Snodgrass, who has rejected a contract offer from Hull City, could move for as little as £4 million in January as he has only six months left on his current deal.

- Simone Zaza's reported West Ham exit could be the first of several, the Daily Mirror reckoned. They claim Adrian, Jonathan Calleri and Gokhan Tore could follow the Italian striker out the door, while Ashley Fletcher might be sent on loan in order to gain experience.

- MLS side Atlanta United are nearing a deal to sign Club Tijuana left-back and U.S. national team member Greg Garza on loan, Goal reported. Atlanta reportedly acquired Garza's allocation rights from Columbus Crew SC and are now finalising the details of the move that would see the Texas-born defender join the expansion side for the 2017 season.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.