Toe Poke Daily: Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness secrets ... pizza is OK

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi each have five Ballons d'Or, but does the Portugal star have an argument to deserving more?

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Being in fairly decent shape himself, Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a few of the secrets to attaining and maintaining his elite level of physical fitness.

The good news for the rest of us is that honing your body to near-perfection does entail scoffing the occasional pizza.

The bad news is that it also involves countless hours of focused training drills, strict diet and nutrition, and intensive workouts.

- Ibrahimovic a master of everything ... except bowling

- Balotelli's daughter a mascot for rival team

- Guardiola does matchday stress like no one else

"The key is to take care of your body, train, do your recovery and eat properly," Ronaldo revealed during an interview on YouTube channel ChrisMD. "Although sometimes I do eat pizza with my son otherwise it would be boring!"

Ronaldo also discussed the changes he's made to his overall fitness regime as he has grown older.

"Life is all about balance and with age you start to understand that the most important thing is that you know 100 percent your body and you train smart. It's not the quantity, it's the quality," he added. "When I was young, you work in a different way. I still feel good, sharp, motivated. I think the main point is the mind, if you feel motivated it helps a lot. I want to carry on like that."

Whatever he's doing, it's clearly working for him. His Instagram account has been a good source (sauce?) of revealing what he eats in the past.

A breakfast fit for a king

Sardines and bread for lunch

Hard-boiled eggs, tuna and tomatoes for dinner

And to see the man he's become -- not that he needs any encouragement in that regard -- here's Ronaldo's body journey through the years ...