Toe Poke Daily: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is master of most things ... except bowling

Several recognisable names from the footballing sphere feature on the high score list at the All Star Lanes bowling alley in Manchester.

As revealed by ESPN journalist Rob Dawson, the all-time list includes a variety of notable players, with ex-Man City defender Micah Richards right up there in second place having almost breached the 200-point mark.

Quite a few former and current United and City players make up the top 20, with Ederson, Ashley Young, Aymeric Laporte, Marcus Rashford, Kevin de Bruyne and Wayne Rooney all posting respectable three-figure scores.

However, it would appear that we've finally discovered Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Achilles' heel, with the former United man barely beating the likes of television presenter Paddy McGuinness and Lady Gaga with his paltry high score of 108.

All the bragging, all that bluster and it turns out Zlatan can't even out-bowl Michael Buble.

Cristiano Ronaldo's new boots

Cristiano Ronaldo has a brand new pair of custom boots which pay tribute to the blinding pace at which he plays.

The boots are designed to illustrate the "DNA of speed" and feature a variety of technical details that have allowed the Nike Mercurial to bolster the acceleration of their wearers over the years.

"I've achieved so much wearing Mercurial boots," Ronaldo wrote on Instagram. "Now, I am excited to see you all follow your dreams in my new Dream Speed."

The large "001" decal on the flank signifies the boots being the first iteration of this new series while the "44.7 km/h" decal seen on the instep represents the "dream speed" for any footballer.

Given that the fastest player clocked in the 2018-19 Premier League is Timothy Fosu-Mensah at 35.32 km/h, and Gareth Bale/Kylian Mbappe have been timed at over 36 km/h, it looks like Ronaldo (who ran 34 km/h at the age of 34 this season) still has some way to go.

The Juventus superstar will take to the pitch in his new electric blue boots for the first time following their worldwide release on Oct. 3.

Honda pleads for a new team

While obviously not struggling for cash, Keisuke Honda is getting increasingly desperate to play top-level football again having been out of the game for the last year.

So much so, in fact, that the former Japan international has offered his services to both Manchester United and AC Milan in the space of 24 hours.

After seeing United struggle in recent weeks, Honda contacted the club on Twitter to inform them that he'd be willing to play for free should they wish to take him on.

Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd @ManUtd_JP — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 27, 2019

Then, after watching Milan slump to a 3-1 home defeat against Fiorentina on Sunday and sink down to 16th in the Serie A table, the 33-year-old forward offered to return to the Rossoneri to aid them in their plight.

I have always wanted to help you. Call me when you need me! @acmilan — KeisukeHonda(本田圭佑) (@kskgroup2017) September 30, 2019

Most recently, Honda took charge of the Cambodia national team on a part-time basis while also setting up a youth soccer school in partnership with Soltilo Angkor FC. He last played at pro level with Melbourne Victory in the Australian top flight, finishing the 2018-19 season with seven goals in 20 appearances.

Who knows, maybe he could still do a job at one of European football's twin faded giants?