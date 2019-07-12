Previous
Toe Poke Daily: Mario Balotelli's daughter accompanies dad as mascot for rival team

Mario Balotelli's first goal back in Serie A wasn't enough for his Brescia side as they fell 2-1 to Napoli thanks to goals from Dries Mertens and Kostas Manolas.

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Mario Balotelli scored his first goal for new club Brescia on Sunday, but his actions caught the attention even before kick-off the match against Napoli (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

- Guardiola does matchday stress like no one else
- Ibrahimovic tags Pogba in new Matrix challenge
- Wondo goes wild watching Quakes with San Jose Ultras

The former Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker strode out on to the pitch at the Stadio San Paolo carrying a young mascot who was wearing a full Napoli kit.

Mario Balotelli doing something unconventional, eh? What's the Italian for plus ca change?.

It quickly transpired that the child was his own daughter, Pia!

Mario Balotelli's daughter Pia lives in Naples with her mother, his former partner.

Pia's mother, model Rafaella Fico, is from Naples, and was in the crowd to see her daughter's moment in the spotlight.

Balotelli's strike was not enough to secure a result for Brescia, who lost 2-1 to Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Mario Balotelli scored his first Serie A goal since 2015 with his daughter watching.

But a victory would been worth a mere three points. That precious father-daughter moment? Priceless.

