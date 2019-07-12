Previous
Toe Poke Daily: Ibrahimovic tags Pogba in kicking off new Matrix challenge

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has kicked off a brand new social media challenge in which people are to show off their sporting prowess in super slow-motion.

Wondolowski goes wild watching San Jose with Quakes ultras
- Never try a Panenka penalty in front of Ibra
What Ronaldo missed at FIFA's The Best awards
- ESPN fantasy soccer: Sign up now!

Ibrahimovic presented his tribute to The Matrix movie franchise by showing off his freestyle football skills in "bullet time."

Zlatan then laid down gauntlet by demanding that a slew of his famous friends and acquaintances take on The Matrix Challenge too.

Indeed, the LA Galaxy striker tagged Paul Pogba, his agent Mino Raiola, tennis star Novak Djokovic and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in his Instagram post.

It could be the new bottlecap challenge

The responses are definitely worth keeping an eye out for, especially Raiola's attempt. The mind boggles.

Sporting forget debutant keeper in team photo

Luis Maximiano passed a big milestone in his young career on Thursday night when the goalkeeper made his full debut for Sporting Lisbon.

The 20-year-old was selected to start against Rio Ave in the Portuguese League Cup, having previously only made the bench once before for his boyhood club.

Sadly, that didn't prevent his teammates from forgetting to include him in the prematch team photo.

Even Jubas, the lion mascot, got in on the act while poor old Maximiano missed out.

To make matters worse, the young stopper went on to concede twice in a 2-1 home defeat for Sporting, who are currently languishing down in seventh in the league.

