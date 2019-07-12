Previous
Torino
AC Milan
12:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

Toe Poke Daily: Wondolowski goes wild watching San Jose with Quakes ultras

Major League Soccer: Jackson Yueill (35') San Jose Earthquakes 1-0 Philadelphia Union. For more MLS, sign up for ESPN+.
The Philadelphia Union are back in second place in the East following a comeback that saw VAR play a pivotal role. For more MLS, sign up for ESPN+.

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

San Jose Earthquakes had to take on high-flying Philadelphia Union without the services of star striker Chris Wondolowski, who missed Thursday night's Major League Soccer clash through suspension.

The veteran forward, who happens to be MLS's all-time record goal-scorer, was shown the first red card of his 15-year professional career during the Quakes' previous outing, a 3-1 loss against reigning champions Atlanta United.

- Never try a Panenka penalty in front of Ibra
- ESPN fantasy soccer: Sign up now!
- Luck Index: Were Man United worse than 6th?

However, rather than simply stay home and watch the game on ESPN+ (stream the replay in the U.S.), Wondolowski decided to throw his full support behind the his teammates and urged fellow fans to join him and the San Jose Ultras behind the goal at the Avaya Stadium.

Sure enough, Wondolowski was in the crowd and even helped lead the chanting before kick-off.

In fact, the people's champion seemed to attract quite a following as one of the 16,652 attendees.

Clad in black, the striker roared his teammates on from the terraces as the game got under way.

San Jose nudged themselves ahead in the 35th minute. Jackson Yueill's opening goal sparked so much passion in Wondo that he just had to strip to the waist and twirl his shirt above his head.

Unfortunately, the lead didn't last as Union scored twice in the space of six second-half minutes to purloin a 2-1 away victory.

Still, it didn't dampen the atmosphere, with Earthquakes saluting their exiled hero after the final whistle.

Indeed, the result was enough to see Earthquakes drop down into eighth place in the Western Conference, one rung below the play-off line with two games of the regular season left to play.

