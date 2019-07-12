Toe Poke Daily: How not to take a Panenka penalty (don't do it with Ibrahimovic watching, for a start)

Shaka Hislop thinks Colchester United's Jeavani Brown should feel very lucky his side beat Tottenham on penalties, in spite of his abysmal Panenka attempt.

Major League Soccer: Ali Adnan (2') Vancouver 0-0 LA Galaxy

Swansea City's Bersant Celina tried a 'Panenka-style' penalty but slipped and missed in their 3-0 defeat to West Brom.

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Jump to: Paul Pogba debuts latest 'Hot' new hairstyle | Andy Ruiz muscles his way into Chivas locker room

Colchester United of League Two sent Tottenham tumbling out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening after their third-round tie went to penalties (stream the replay on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

But this historic giant-killing almost never happened. The U's almost made a mess of the shootout when Jevani Brown stepped up and attempted to fox goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga with an ill-advised Panenka.

Sadly it didn't go to plan for Brown, who under-cooked his dink and thus gave Gazzaniga more than enough time to dive, get back to his feet and impudently punch the floating ball to safety.

Of course, blushes were ultimately spared, but Brown came perilously close to being saddled with swift and immediate comeuppance.

- ESPN fantasy soccer: Sign up now!

- Luck Index: Could City have won title by more?

- All the new 2019-20 kits for Europe's top clubs

The Panenka is a curious discipline, with the heavily unstable ratio between risk, reward and ridicule barely making them worth anybody's while. After all, there is only one Sergio Ramos.

But if you must attempt them under immense pressure, we strongly recommend you read through our cautionary (though not entirely foolproof) guide.

1. Don't forget to hit the target

Is there a better penalty fail than a botched Panenka? Luka Zahovic will not try this again for a while. pic.twitter.com/Qcpxuh2ogA — Richard Wilson (@timomouse) August 18, 2019

This really should be considered the absolute basic requirement for all penalty takers, but especially if you are going for the chipped finish.

2. Don't get distracted

Wiggling to the championship.



Unorthodox, but heroic from Andrew Redmayne! #ALeagueGF pic.twitter.com/ukNqMDaXnh — FOX Sports Football (@FOXFOOTBALL) May 19, 2019

The wily goalkeeper might try to distract you with all manner of exotic dances and rythmic gyrations (at 00:30). Stay focused.

3. Don't make it too obvious

Epic moment last night in Romania. 96th minute. Newly promoted Juventus have a chance to get a point vs Steaua. Then this happens.via: Dolce pic.twitter.com/4COjNPtVdP — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) August 20, 2017

Try not to make the fact that you're preparing to try a Panenka glaringly obvious to everybody in the stadium from the moment you start your run-up.

4. Don't overdo it on the backspin

Remember to strike the ball with enough power to actually reach the goal line.

5. Don't fall over

❌PENALTY MISS!



🙊Bersant Celina fluffs his lines in spectacular style. pic.twitter.com/fkXSRrJhJ4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 13, 2019

It's crucial that you remain in an upright position while executing your Panenka. Failure to do so could be disastrous.

6. Don't be a goalkeeper

Under no circumstances should anyone wearing big gloves attempt to score a Panenka. Nothing good can ever come of it (at 1:00 mark).

7. Don't attempt one when Ibra is watching you

Perhaps most important of all, don't make the mistake of attempting a Panenka while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is peering menacingly over your shoulder.

- Hey, Cristiano! Here's what you missed at FIFA's The Best awards

- Was this the best own goal of all time?

- Man City's 8-0 has nothing on these huge wins...

Paul Pogba debuts latest 'Hot' new hairstyle

It's been a while, but Paul Pogba has unveiled a fresh new haircut for the autumnal season.

Indeed, the midfielder revealed his new Manchester United-themed dye job with a suitably flashy Instagram post, complete with animated filter and banging soundtrack.

The tune is actually "Hot" by Young Thug ft. Gunna, which is exactly how that haircut will look while United are struggling to overcome Rochdale in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S.).

Andy Ruiz muscles his way into Chivas locker room

World heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. was able to realise another lifelong dream recently when he watched his beloved Chivas Guadalajara play.

The Mexican-American boxer has long been a fan of the Liga MX side and was guest of honour on Tuesday as his side welcomed Pachuca to the Akron Stadium.

Sadly, Chivas fell to a 4-2 home defeat but that didn't stop Ruiz from making the most of his day, which included a special trip down into the dressing room to meet the squad.

The 30-year-old was also given a VIP tour of the stadium before taking his place in the stands, where he took countless selfies with fellow supporters.

¡Visita de lujo! 🥊🇲🇽🐐



😎 Esta noche nos acompaña un ChivaHermano Campeón del Mundo que pone muy en alto el nombre de México 🔝



¡Bienvenido, @Andy_destroyer1! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/Rl3pNBem9B — CHIVAS (@Chivas) September 25, 2019

Ruiz currently holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles after famously knocking out Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden back in June.

He is currently in training for the rematch, which is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7.