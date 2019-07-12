Toe Poke Daily: Was this the best own goal of all-time?

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Sparta fell to a resounding 3-0 home defeat against Slavia in the big Prague derby over in the Czech top flight on Sunday.

However, the embarrassment didn't end their for Sparta midfielder Michal Sacek, who also had the misfortune to score an own-goal in the second half.

Sparta's live updates didn't quite tell the whole story, with subsequent footage revealing that the unedifying misery didn't end there for Sacek.

Indeed, it transpired that the 23-year-old also saw the ball deflect off his backside and into his own net while he knelt helplessly on the ground.

There are own-goals, and then there are own-goals that go in off your arse...pic.twitter.com/cNaQ67JQJj — Who Ate All The Pies (@waatpies) September 23, 2019

They say bad luck comes in threes, and poor old Sacek is living testimony to that.

Chelsea accidentally roll out massive Hazard flag

Eagle-eyed viewers might have spotted that a rather perplexing banner was displayed by Chelsea fans during Sunday's defeat to Liverpool at Stamford Bridge.

Despite leaving the club for Real Madrid several months ago, a gigantic tribute to former Blues star Eden Hazard was unfurled in the Matthew Harding stand ahead of kick-off.

Many onlookers were left confused as to the meaning of the Hazard banner, though it turns out the message wasn't quite as cryptic as first thought.

Indeed, Chelsea fan group "We Are The Shed" were able to shed some light on the situation after speculation swirled for some time on social media.

Looked great 👌what's for next week? pic.twitter.com/Evn85bOnZi — Jack Muggleton-Browning (@JackMB23) September 22, 2019

"People actually thinking the Hazard flag was used on purpose? Just an error that's all," the group explained on Twitter.

"So much work (and) effort goes into organising these things, and having so many flags it was bound to happen one day!

"Wasn't ideal but if we can't laugh at ourselves."

First rule of banner club? Always check you're rolling out the correct one.

Yeovil defender becomes Superman

Yeovil defender Luke Wilkinson endured one of the busiest halves of his football career as his side tussled to an away victory over Solihull Moors at the weekend in the National League.

Wilkinson put the Glovers ahead shortly before the hour mark though his afternoon's work was far from over.

Things you don't expect to see:



🔘 Luke Wilkinson in goal

🔘 Luke Wilkinson making a last-gasp wonder save



Full highlights from an eventful afternoon for #YTFC 👉 https://t.co/vOmrUBPWIo pic.twitter.com/VW1f4bG8sl — Yeovil Town FC (@YTFC) September 22, 2019

Indeed, the centre-back subsequently suffered a nasty broken nose and then also volunteered to see out the match between the sticks after goalkeeper Liam O'Brien went off injured in the 90th minute.

Wilkinson then pulled off a last-gasp save in injury time to secure a vital 1-0 win for Yeovil, which sent them fourth in the table and took their winning streak to five games.

Not exactly what you'd call a standard day at the office. He's probably entitled to double pay after that.