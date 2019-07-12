Toe Poke Daily: Former Man United star Anderson retires at 31

Craig Burley says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not a long-term solution for Man United, and the players can't compete with the Premier League's best.

Brazilian midfielder Anderson was tipped for great things when, at the age of 18, he signed for Manchester United from Porto in 2007 for a reported fee of €30m.

Anderson went on to win four Premier League titles, the Copa America and the 2008 Champions League -- landing the prestigious Golden Boy award that same year -- but he struggled after leaving United in 2015 and, after initially heading back to Brazil, he joined Turkish second-tier side Adana Demirspor in July 2018.

However, Adana's chairman Murat Sancak has now confirmed that the 31-year-old has decided to hang up his boots.

"Anderson spent the camp period very well, but was not involved in squad planning. Anderson got a job, he went to work and decided to quit football," Sancak told Radyospor. "Anderson reduced his contract which was €600,000 for this season to €200,000. Anderson will continue to work at our club. I think it will be especially effective in our foreign relations."

It looks like the former Golden Boy is now set to move into the backroom staff, but his early retirement got us thinking of other players who left the game too early.

Note: The cut off age is 32, while any player who made a comeback (George Best and Pele, we're looking at you) has been omitted.

