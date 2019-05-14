Previous
New York Red Bulls
Vancouver Whitecaps
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
By Chris Wright
Toe Poke Daily: Liverpool loving life at pre-UCL final summer camp

Steve Nicol says he feels guilty for doubting Liverpool could pull off a comeback against Barcelona and reach the Champions League final.

The Toe Poke Daily is here every day to bring you all the weirdest stories, quirkiest viral content and top trolling that the internet has to offer, all in one place.

Jump to: Inter's glorious new kit  | Ronaldo keeps Ibiza promise

With 11 days to go until the Champions League final, Liverpool have swapped their Melwood training ground for Marbella where they are currently limbering up for their season finale.

Unsurprisingly, the squad seem to be enjoying the altogether sunnier climes of the Costa del Sol with Sadio Mane in particular cracking wise about the difference in temperature.

"Nobody misses the Liverpool weather, to be honest! That's it," Mane joked, according to the Daily Mail.

'Now I think it is important for us to be back and prepare for the big game. We know how to do it, so we're looking forward to it.'

The Reds are in southern Spain to acclimatise to the weather before facing Tottenham in Madrid on June 1.

- Alexis Sanchez shares poster for his new movie
- Neymar skips awards for evening with Rihanna
- What if long-range goals counted double?

Kits! Get ya kits right here!

Not one but three European football heavyweights have released their new home kits today, with Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Celtic all unveiling their respective 2019-20 offerings.

Ronaldo keeps his Ibiza promise

With everything done and dusted and La Liga survival secured, Brazil great Ronaldo rewarded his Real Valladolid squad with a little postseason getaway.

The 42-year-old, the club's majority shareholder, had promised to take his team and coaching staff on holiday to Ibiza and Formentera if they managed to stave off the drop.

Lo and behold, the Blanquivioleta touched down in the Balearic islands this week.

Several Valladolid players have shared images and videos of their jaunt on social media, with the enoturage enjoying group trips to the beach as well as a couple of local restaurants.

A welcome treat and no doubt fantastic for team spirit.

Compare and contrast that with Newcastle United, who reportedly had their end-of-season trip to Las Vegas (as promised to them by owner Mike Ashley) revoked despite successfully delivering themselves from relegation.

Unfortunately, morale works both ways.

