Toe Poke Daily: Man United's Alexis Sanchez shares poster for his new movie

He may have struggled through a fallow year on the football front, but at least things are looking up for Alexis Sanchez elsewhere -- specifically on the big screen.

The Manchester United forward is starring in a new movie called "Mi Amigo Alexis" ("My Friend Alexis") about a boy from Chile who is desperate to follow in his hero's footsteps.

The movie is set in Sanchez's hometown of Tocopilla and sees the central character, a football-obsessed youngster, slowly form a friendship with the Chile star after first stowing away in his car.

"Happy to participate in this movie. Very nice to enjoy as a family," Sanchez wrote on Instagram as he shared an image of the movie poster.

We can only imagine that irked United fans will be thrilled to discover exactly where their expensive, goal-shy star's focus has been of late. Or, indeed, what they think of him wearing the colours of former club Arsenal in his IMDB profile pic.

City 'drop Prem trophy' during celebration parade

Fans turned out in droves on Monday as Manchester City paraded their 2018-19 trophy haul through the streets of the city.

Several open-top buses drove through the streets as the "Fourmidables" (yes, they're counting the Community Shield) celebrated in unison.

The afternoon began with some shocking scenes, as footage emerged which appeared to show the Premier League trophy smashed to smithereens on the ground as Sergio Aguero looked on sheepishly.

NAHHHHHHH this cant be real? pic.twitter.com/dZ42ClrSTf — Bateson87 (@bateson87) May 20, 2019

City have previous when it comes to silverware-related mishaps, with young full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko knocking over the Premier League trophy during last season's celebrations.

However, this year's "accident" was actually nothing more than a staged bit for a City TV comedy segment.

Having cut something of a fraught figure over the past few weeks, Pep Guardiola was finally able to let his hair down (in a strictly metaphorical sense) with the City coach allowing himself a victory dance up on the stage.

Pep's got the moves! Guardiola joins backing singers on stage for a dance as City's Treble celebrations carry on https://t.co/biFJugisnB pic.twitter.com/8AvVh9k90E — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) May 21, 2019

Guardiola also paid a touching tribute to a member of the City family who sadly missed out on the treble celebrations, namely life president Bernard Halford, who passed away aged 77 back in March. Pep wore a blue chequered flat cap, which was presented to him by Halford's wife before the parade.

"She gave it to me as a present to celebrate the titles we won this season," Guardiola said. "So I'm wearing this for him."

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola made a touching tribute amid all of the partying.

The afternoon proved especially emotional for departing captain Vincent Kompany, who brought his 11-year City stint to an end with a powerful speech.

Wearing a t-shirt that read "Don't Shoot!" (a reference to Sergio Aguero's plaintive cry seconds before Kompany rattled in his crucial 30-yarder against Leicester), the City skipper addressed the crowd.

"The moment that ball against Leicester went 'top bins' I knew I was done! I couldn't do anything better. It felt right," said Kompany.

"I've given everything I could for this club. I can't tell you how proud of that I am. I have nothing left. I have given everything."

After moistening the eyes of all in attendance, the 33-year-old Belgian then brought things to a close with a classic "mic drop."

The party continued for several hours, which probably explains why Kevin De Bruyne was having to hold Bernardo Silva upright by the time it started to get dark.

Something tells us that the newly-crowned 2019 Manchester City Player of the Season might have indulged in a little bit too much celebratory champagne.

Oh well, that's what victory parades are for!

The Salah sleeps tonight

While the Liverpool squad were flying out to Marbella for their pre-Champions League final training camp, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain noticed that one of his teammates had fallen asleep in a rather strange position.

Sensing the opportunity for a bit of mischief, the Ox whipped out his phone to reveal to his social media followers that, tucked up behind the back row of seats, Mohamed Salah had somehow managed to bed down for a few minutes' shut-eye.

Along with a couple of other Reds players, the midfielder chuckled at the sight of Salah peacefully "sleeping like a baby" while swaddled in blankets on the floor.

You alright there, Mo Salah? 😂



(via alexoxchamberlain/instagram) pic.twitter.com/tnJDWU415v — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2019

Somebody get that man a more comfortable bed for the return flight. Nothing fancy. Even a fold-out cot would suffice.