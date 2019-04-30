Lucas Moura in tears after Tottenham hero's hat trick breaks Ajax hearts to set up Liverpool showdown

Lucas Moura cried as he watched back his stunning last minute winner that fired Spurs into the Champions League final.

Tottenham staged an amazing comeback win at Ajax to reach the Champions League final where they'll face Liverpool.

Tottenham's hat-trick hero Lucas Moura struggled -- and completely failed -- to hold back the tears as he re-watched the commentary of his Champions League semifinal winner against Ajax from his native Brazil.

Moura scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to send Spurs to the Champions League final against Liverpool, having won 3-2 on the night. Afterwards, he was shown footage of commentators in Brazil repeatedly shouting "Lucas" as the ex-Paris Saint-Germain man capped a remarkable comeback in Amsterdam.

The commentator struggled to get his words out as he narrated the dramatic moment -- and Moura followed suit as emotion took over.

"It's difficult to talk," he said. "I dreamed a lot about this.

"Since I was child it was a dream of mine to play in the Champions League and it's always been my dream to win the Champions League -- and now I have the opportunity to play in a final.

"I have the opportunity to make my family, my friends and the people from my neighbourhood happy. [It's] difficult to explain what I'm feeling -- it's incredible. I always believed it was possible. Even in the first half when it was 2-0, I believed it was possible and we would turn it around.

"I continued to ask God and he granted me this amazing performance, three goals. I'm so happy, so proud of my teammates. We fought, we battled -- a real team of warriors.

"I'm so happy right now. Football is my life. Only football can give us moments like this."