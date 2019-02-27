Previous
Dinamo Zagreb
Benfica
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Eintracht Frankfurt
Internazionale
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Slavia Prague
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Zenit St Petersburg
Villarreal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Stade Rennes
Arsenal
9:55 AM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Napoli
FC Salzburg
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Krasnodar
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Chelsea
Dynamo Kiev
12:00 PM UTC
Leg 1
Game Details
Next

World Book Day: Footballers' worst, weirdest and dullest titles

When it comes to titles of football autobiographies, the philosophy is very much 'keep it simple'.

To celebrate World Book Day, we thought we'd compile a list of some of the dreariest, most uninspired or just plain baffling titles that footballers have given to their books over the years.

They may have all been fine players and/or managers in their respective days, but this lot came down with a severe case of writer's block when it came to putting the finishing touch to their autobiographies.

Which past Premier League champion called their autobiography "Tackles Like A Ferret?" Take a look below to find out.

Comments

