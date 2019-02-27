World Book Day: Footballers' worst, weirdest and dullest titles
To celebrate World Book Day, we thought we'd compile a list of some of the dreariest, most uninspired or just plain baffling titles that footballers have given to their books over the years.
They may have all been fine players and/or managers in their respective days, but this lot came down with a severe case of writer's block when it came to putting the finishing touch to their autobiographies.
Which past Premier League champion called their autobiography "Tackles Like A Ferret?" Take a look below to find out.
