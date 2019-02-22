Liverpool boss Klopp trolled by Everton ballboy after Goodison Park draw

Jurgen Klopp gets into a lighthearted exchange with an Everton ball boy as he leaves the pitch following Liverpool's draw at Everton.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would not have been delighted to only leave Everton's Goodison Park home with a 0-0 draw on Sunday.

The result meant that the Reds were unable take back the lead of the Premier League table from Manchester City, with Klopp bemoaning the strong winds.

If a draw wasn't bad enough, Klopp was far from happy with an Everton ballboy who sarcastically clapped him as he left the field. Klopp went over to have a word, but that lad just kept on clapping.

Klopp did eventually see the funny side. Well, sort of ...