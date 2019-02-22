Liverpool boss Klopp trolled by Everton ballboy after Goodison Park draw
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would not have been delighted to only leave Everton's Goodison Park home with a 0-0 draw on Sunday.
The result meant that the Reds were unable take back the lead of the Premier League table from Manchester City, with Klopp bemoaning the strong winds.
If a draw wasn't bad enough, Klopp was far from happy with an Everton ballboy who sarcastically clapped him as he left the field. Klopp went over to have a word, but that lad just kept on clapping.
Klopp did eventually see the funny side. Well, sort of ...
