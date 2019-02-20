Liverpool coach Thomas Gronnemark offers to help taker of 'worst throw in ever'
Earlier this week, English amateur club Palmers FC player Jordan Shea attained a sliver of largely unwanted fame when his botched effort was instantly dubbed "the worst throw-in ever" after going viral on social media.
In all honestly, it's not hard to see why.
Comments
Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.