Dinamo Zagreb
Young Boys
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 1
Game Details
Dynamo Kiev
Ajax Amsterdam
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 1 - 3
Game Details
AEK Athens
Vidi
7:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
By Chris Wright
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's message to LA Galaxy fans: You will renew now

As the MLS campaign prepares to move into its penultimate month, several clubs have begun nudging their fans to remind them about season ticket renewals.

Indeed, LA Galaxy have brought in the club's biggest gun to help persuade supporters to renew.

To drum up the numbers, Galaxy have emailed season ticket holders with a brief personal message (or potential threat) from none other than Zlatan Ibrahimovic himself.

Imagine the panic at finding a "Message From Zlatan" in your inbox. It may only contain seven words, but each is exponentially more intimidating than the last.

It wouldn't surprise us to see the StubHub Center operating a 100 percent capacity next year.

