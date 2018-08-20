Manchester United reveal pink away shirt

Manchester United have finally got around to revealing their new away kit for the 2018-19 season and it's certainly an eye-catcher.

Unveiled the day after United's embarrassing home defeat against Tottenham, the new away shirt is resplendent in dusky pink.

Introducing our 18/19 @adidasfootball away shirt. On sale 13.09.18 from adidas and club stores. pic.twitter.com/ZFJ03Eiuvp — Manchester United (@ManUtd) 28 August 2018

The shirt is actually an homage to a now-defunct newspaper, "The Football Pink", which was a staple of the post-match scene in Manchester for many decades.

In the days before smart-phones and instant internet access, fans bought The Pink (which was published around an hour after the final whistle) to read up on the day's football results.

A worthy gesture, but we suspect that won't stop the jersey from splitting fan opinion right down the middle.