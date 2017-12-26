Previous
Dundee
Celtic
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 1/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Southampton
12:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 7/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Manchester United
Burnley
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 19/4  Away: 10/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Brighton & Hove Albion
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/6  Draw: 11/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AFC Bournemouth
West Ham United
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 13/8  Draw: 23/10  Away: 8/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Huddersfield Town
Stoke City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/8  Draw: 21/10  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Watford
Leicester City
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 17/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
West Bromwich Albion
Everton
3:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 21/10  Away: 19/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Liverpool
Swansea City
5:30 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Home: 1/7  Draw: 13/2  Away: 16/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
Fiorentina
8:00 PM UTC Dec 26, 2017
Game Details
Messi and family visit Santa after Barca star gets early Clasico present

Lionel Messi took his family to see Santa Claus on Sunday and shared the visit with his followers on Instagram, writing, "Merry Christmas to you all" (in Spanish of course).

The Barcelona talisman is pictured with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children Thiago and Mateo alongside a jolly-looking Father Christmas.

Feliz navidad para todos !!!

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

The social media world responded in kind, with the post currently having over 1.5 million likes at the time of this posting.

We'd ask what present Antonella and the kids got for the world's greatest player -- who certainly falls in the "what do you get for the guy who has everything?" category -- but in all likelihood, Messi's Christmas gift came two days early in a 3-0 beating of La Liga rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico on Dec. 23.

Messi scored from the penalty spot in another convincing outing for Ernesto Valverde's team, who are now 14 points ahead of Los Blancos in the table. That should account for plenty of good cheer around the Camp Nou.

Merry Christmas indeed Leo...

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

