Lionel Messi took his family to see Santa Claus on Sunday and shared the visit with his followers on Instagram, writing, "Merry Christmas to you all" (in Spanish of course).

The Barcelona talisman is pictured with his wife Antonella Roccuzzo and their children Thiago and Mateo alongside a jolly-looking Father Christmas.

Feliz navidad para todos !!! A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 24, 2017 at 11:51am PST

The social media world responded in kind, with the post currently having over 1.5 million likes at the time of this posting.

We'd ask what present Antonella and the kids got for the world's greatest player -- who certainly falls in the "what do you get for the guy who has everything?" category -- but in all likelihood, Messi's Christmas gift came two days early in a 3-0 beating of La Liga rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico on Dec. 23.

Messi scored from the penalty spot in another convincing outing for Ernesto Valverde's team, who are now 14 points ahead of Los Blancos in the table. That should account for plenty of good cheer around the Camp Nou.

Merry Christmas indeed Leo...

