 By Chris Wright
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho pays a visit to Jaguar Land Rover factory

Jose Mourinho shocked the workforce when he paid a surprise visit to the Jaguar Land Rover factory in Solihull earlier in the week.

The Manchester United manager dropped in to personally check on his bespoke Jaguar SUV, which is currently in the process of being built at the plant near Birmingham.

Due to the inconclusive nature of the footage, some fans were left querying whether or not they were actually looking at Jose Mourinho or somebody else entirely.

Thankfully, Birmingham Updates were on hand to clear up any confusion.

"It was an amazing experience to visit Jaguar's factory and see all the cars, technology and hard work that goes into developing such a beautiful car," Mourinho told Mirror Football.

However, it wasn't long before the Portuguese had to make his excuses and get back to the more pressing business of gearing up for United's big Premier League clash against Newcastle this Saturday evening.

Chris covers the funny side of the game for ESPN FC in the Toe Poke blog.

